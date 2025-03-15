We spoke earlier in this press conference about new experiences for the team, for the players... the conditions change and they have to experience this. Sometimes they can deal efficiently with the challenge, sometimes it is harder. But we can discuss it, talk about it, learn from it. I agree this is a new one right now.

I still trust Wilson 100%.It is like Riggy, for example, sometimes you just need one, two, three weeks to rest and to recover. This can be really useful for Wilson. It's not a positive for him as an experience because they want to play, score, be the main man... so I know it is not a pleasure for him but at the same time it is going to be useful for him. I still trust Wilson 100%, 100%.