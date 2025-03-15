Coventry City v Sunderland: Team news and live score updates as Haji Wright scores hat-trick
Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland side face a tough test as they take on Coventry City this afternoon.
You can follow all the updates throughout the day in our live blog below...
Coventry City v Sunderland LIVE
Hello and welcome from the CBS Arena.
We’ll be bringing you live coverage as Sunderland take on Frank Lampard’s Coventry City.
Sunderland injury update
We’re not expecting any major changes to the Sunderland squad today.
The only new injury concern is Leo Hjelde. This is what Le Bris told us on Thursday:
“It could be that Leo is not available and he needs a few days to rest. It is only a small injury but we will see for Saturday. Otherwise, there are no new worries.
The Coventry City team news
Influential midfielder Jack Rudoni, once a transfer target for Sunderland, is out with a shoulder injury.
Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante and midfielder Ben Sheaf are both injury doubts.
Yeah, they have had niggles this week so we’ll know where they are after today’s [Friday] training session. We’ll see if they can be involved.
Frank Lampard's Sunderland verdict
Here’s what Frank Lampard said about Sunderland in his pre-match press conference..
They're a very good team. They play in a very similar way week-on-week. They've had a long season to work here with the manager from the very start of pre-season. They've got good players, good individuals, good way of applying, and there's no fortune in what they're doing. They very much deserve to be where they are in the league.
Sunderland to wear one-off kit
ICYMI - Sunderland are wearing a one-off kit today to mark Green Football weekend.
The iconic ship crest is back on the home shirt but with a twist - reflecting the impact of climate change. You can read more about the campaign here
Le Bris's big decision
So who starts up top today?
Le Bris admitted in his pre-match press conference that Eliezer Mayenda is mounting a real challenge for starts
We spoke earlier in this press conference about new experiences for the team, for the players... the conditions change and they have to experience this. Sometimes they can deal efficiently with the challenge, sometimes it is harder. But we can discuss it, talk about it, learn from it. I agree this is a new one right now.
I still trust Wilson 100%.It is like Riggy, for example, sometimes you just need one, two, three weeks to rest and to recover. This can be really useful for Wilson. It's not a positive for him as an experience because they want to play, score, be the main man... so I know it is not a pleasure for him but at the same time it is going to be useful for him. I still trust Wilson 100%, 100%.
BREAKING: Two Sunderland changes
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Browne; Roberts, Mundle, Mayenda
Subs: Aleksic, Moore, Anderson, Seelt, Browne, Isidor, Watson, Middlemas, Jones
Coventry City squad confirmed
Coventry team analysis
So both Thomas-Asante and Ben Sheaf do indeed miss out.
Ellis Simms drops to the bench, with Haji Wright returning to the starting XI. A team with a lot of quality and with plenty of options on the bench - this will be a stern test for the Black Cats.
Elsewhere in the Championship...
A couple of big results at both ends of the table in the lunchtime kick offs
Teams are out!
Kick off not far away now
KICK OFF
Dan Neil gets us going.
Coventry City settle into a spell of possession after Romaine Mundle is caught offside.
Nice footwork from Chris Rigg sends Sunderland away on the break.
He tries to dink over the top for Mayenda, but the flag is raised when he catches up with the ball.
Mepham gives it away and Jobe commits a foul. Coventry have the chance to put it in the box here.
Sunderland make a bit of a mess clearing their lines and Sakamoto is able to nod towards goal, but it’s pretty comfortably over the bar.
Cirkin is (a bit harshly in my view) adjudged to have fouled over on the left flank. The free kick into the near post is a good one and Bobby Thomas nods inches wide. Don’t think Patterson was saving that if it was on target.
Sluggish start from Sunderland.
Coventry find Mason-Clark with a nice ball over the top, but Hume blocks his cross. Corner.