Sunderland’s Serbian youngster has not featured much since scoring against Stoke City in the FA Cup earlier this year

Régis Le Bris says he will continue to be patient with Milan Aleksic as the young midfielder adapts to life on Wearside in his first season at the club.

Aleksic signed on deadline day last summer, and his arrival was regarded as a significant coup for the club given heavy competition across the continent to sign the 19-year-old. Despite being called into the full Serbia squad earlier in the campaign, Aleksic has struggled for regular minutes and has just four league appearances to his name so far this season.

That's despite significant injuries over the course of the campaign to Salis Abdul Samed and Alan Browne, meaning Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham.

While hinting that his stance on selecting Aleksic more regularly isn't likely to change in the immediate future, Le Bris said he had no concerns over the midfielder's development and that this was always planned to be a transitional season.

"Milan is a really young player, talented with many good skills," Le Bris said.

"I think this year is very important for him to connect with the country, culture and the club. Sometimes they need time. What we saw so far was this period of connection and adaptation, At some stage it will click. He's building his foundations and we'll see for the next stage."

Le Bris says Eliezer Mayenda's progress this season, after a first campaign on Wearside in which he featured little either in red-and-white or during a loan spell at Hibernian, demonstrates why Aleksic can be a huge player in Sunderland's future.

"Eliezer is a really good example for this," Le Bris said.

"I don't think we expected Eli at that level at the beginning of the season. We were searching for strikers but we had a good striker. He needed one year to adapt, even if he didn't play much last season. He didn't play a massive amount of minutes last season but the experience was really useful for him."

Earlier in his press conference, Le Bris admitted that Mayenda was now providing genuine competition to Wilson Isidor up front even if the latter is likely to return to the starting XI more frequently in the weeks ahead.

"Yeah I agree, it's a new situation," Le Bris said.

"We spoke earlier in this press conference about new experiences for the team, for the players... the conditions change and they have to experience this. Sometimes they can deal efficiently with the challenge, sometimes it is harder. But we can discuss it, talk about, learn from it. I agree this is a new one right now.

"I still trust Wilson 100%," he added.

"It is like Riggy, for example, sometimes you just need one, two, three weeks to rest and to recover. This can be really useful for Wilson. It's not a positive for him as an experience because they want to play, score, be the main man... so I know it is not a pleasure for him but at the same time it is going to be useful for him. I still trust Wilson 100%."

Le Bris appears likely to return to a 4-3-3 system at Coventry City, meaning one of Mayenda and Isidor will likely have to settle for a place on the bench.