Coventry City continued their stunning recent run of form with a 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday

Frank Lampard said Coventry City delivered the best performance of his tenure to date but brushed off any suggestions they could have landed an early psychological blow ahead of a possible play-off reunion.

Haji Wright's hat trick led the Sky Blues to an emphatic 3-0 win, the scoreline reflective of the dominance Lampard's side enjoyed throughout the contest. The win moved Coventry City up to fifth in the Championship table, though the gap to Sunderland in fourth is still a significant ten points.

The chances of the two meeting in the play-offs come the end of the campaign grows with every passing game, but the Coventry City boss insisted that his team cannot count on finishing on the top six yet. He also said any future clash with Sunderland would 'feel completely different' given the sheer amount of football to be played between now and then.

“Well we may or may not but if we do, that game in two months’ time or whatever will look and feel completely different," Lampard said.

"It’s good for the players that they can feel that they played like they did against them today but who knows what the future holds. But it’s good that the belief is growing, that’s for sure, but those play-off games will look and feel different.

“We have eight games in a month when we get back but I know football and I know there’s a lot of points still to play for," Lampard added.

"I watched Bristol City win on Friday night and there will be weeks when we’ll be looking at others and might not get a result, so I am certainly not getting excited at this moment. That performance excited me. It’s [play-off fate] in our hands, yes, but there can be twists and turns so we just have to focus on this next one after the break.”

Frank Lampard explains his Sunderland gameplan

Lampard praised his players for executing his gameplan to perfection on Saturday afternoon, explaining how his risk in applying heavy pressure on Sunderland's midfield paid off. The Coventry City boss said the performance was all the more satisfying as he is a 'huge admirer' of how the Black Cats play under Régis Le Bris.

"We wanted to build and have the confidence to play from the back and use Grimesy and Jamie coming down low with the centre-backs to push them back, and we did push them back and we were very effective in the things we spoke about and that gave us control of the ball," Lampard said.

"They didn’t really press us on the halfway line because we had extra passes and spare men. And then off the ball I thought the work was great. They have high eights who are good, good players but we didn’t just want to sit off and be fearful of that. We wanted to be aggressive and our midfield and backline were, so all those things are what we spoke about before the game and all those players did that.

“I think they are a team with really strong wingers and they can build onto the side of the pitch when they look to go one on one.

"We didn’t want to allow that so we had to double up on the sides when we could and our wingers had to do a lot of work to help our full-backs. Their eights – who are really quality young players – and making sure they want to play behind your midfield, making sure they didn’t get good ball in any space, so when it was played in to Bellingham or Rigg we were there, ready to not let it go there or we would come from the other side with our centre-backs. And to do that you have also got to perfect your pressure up the pitch and I think Haji and Torpy [Victor Torp] did that well.

“But listen, I don’t want to eulogise about the performance because it will make people think we think we have cracked it," he added.

"We haven’t but in terms of negating the good stuff I have seen Sunderland do – and I am a big admirer of how they play – it felt like a bit of a match up to me today in terms of how they’ll play against how we play, and can we be better than them. So I think the players took on board all of those things and we stopped their high level players getting on the ball in high areas and put pressure on them to not be able to relax and have control of the game, and the players did that, I think.”