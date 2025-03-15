Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with one 7 but 4s and 5s aplenty after Coventry City loss - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 15th Mar 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 17:19 BST

Sunderland fell to a heavy 3-0 defeat against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon

Haji Wright scored a hat-trick as Sunderland fell to their heaviest defeat of the season at Coventry City.

The Black Cats were two goals down at half time thanks to Wright’s brace and though there some brief signs of a revival midway through the second half, Wright’s brilliant finish put the game to bed. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats on the day...

Little he could do about any of three goals, really. Made one strong stop from a header early in the second half which kept Sunderland in it for a while. 5

1. Anthony Patterson

Little he could do about any of three goals, really. Made one strong stop from a header early in the second half which kept Sunderland in it for a while. 5 | James Copley Photo: James Copley

Barely able to get forward at any stage in the game and not as his powerful best defensively. 5

2. Trai Hume

Barely able to get forward at any stage in the game and not as his powerful best defensively. 5 | James Copley Photo: James Copley

Comfortably Sunderland’s best player on the day. Didn’t really put a foot wrong, trying to bring some intensity in his passing and defending resolutely with some important blocks. 7

3. Luke O'Nien

Comfortably Sunderland’s best player on the day. Didn’t really put a foot wrong, trying to bring some intensity in his passing and defending resolutely with some important blocks. 7 | James Copley

Made some important defensive interventions throughout but caught out when Wright went over his trailing leg for the penalty that made it 2-0. 5

4. Chris Mepham

Made some important defensive interventions throughout but caught out when Wright went over his trailing leg for the penalty that made it 2-0. 5 | James Copley Photo: James Copley

