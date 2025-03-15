Haji Wright scored a hat-trick as Sunderland fell to their heaviest defeat of the season at Coventry City.
The Black Cats were two goals down at half time thanks to Wright’s brace and though there some brief signs of a revival midway through the second half, Wright’s brilliant finish put the game to bed. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats on the day...
1. Anthony Patterson
Little he could do about any of three goals, really. Made one strong stop from a header early in the second half which kept Sunderland in it for a while. 5
| James Copley Photo: James Copley
2. Trai Hume
Barely able to get forward at any stage in the game and not as his powerful best defensively. 5
| James Copley Photo: James Copley
3. Luke O'Nien
Comfortably Sunderland’s best player on the day. Didn’t really put a foot wrong, trying to bring some intensity in his passing and defending resolutely with some important blocks. 7
| James Copley
4. Chris Mepham
Made some important defensive interventions throughout but caught out when Wright went over his trailing leg for the penalty that made it 2-0. 5
| James Copley Photo: James Copley