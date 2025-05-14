Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle made his return from injury against Coventry City on Tuesday

Much has been made of Romaine Mundle’s fitness struggles heading into Sunderland’s Championship play-off campaign.

The winger was absent during the latter part of the Black Cats’ regular season, but after a spell on the treatment table, he bounced back just in time to make a cameo appearance in Tuesday night’s dramatic aggregate victory over Coventry City - arriving from the bench to replace Patrick Roberts.

Mundle’s presence seemingly made a notable difference to Sunderland’s fortunes too, with Regis Le Bris’ side able to work their way up the pitch more effectively after having absorbed an awful lot of pressure from their visitors.

And now, with a Wembley final just around the corner, the big question is, will Le Bris opt to start Mundle against Sheffield United next weekend?

Speaking on the latest episode of On The Whistle, The Echo’s chief SAFC writer Phil Smith said: “On the basis of what we saw last night, if Mundle’s fit, I think he has to start. I think the balance of the side, the ability to control a game that having Enzo Le Fée in the middle of the pitch gives you - for me, the best team Sunderland can put out has Mundle on the left wing, and the best team Sunderland can put out is in a 4-3-3. I think for me, we saw that in extra time.

“I think 4-4-2 has its real advantages; I think Isidor and Mayenda’s pace on the break can be fantastic. But for me, that's something you turn to at the end of the game if you need it. My personal feeling is that Sunderland should go with a formation that's served them so well over the course of the season, try and get on the ball.

“I think Sheffield United will dominate possession and I think Sunderland will have to suffer again. I think that's pretty obvious. You look at the talent Sheffield United have, bolstered by parachute payments, I think Sunderland are actually pretty humble in how they approach the game again. But I think that they'll want a little bit more control than they did last night, and I think the three in the middle is the way to do that.

“For me, he [Mundle] starts for me if he's fit, but that's the question mark. And obviously the danger from a Sunderland perspective is that if you start him and he can't play 90 minutes or he can't play 120 minutes, you then potentially lose one of your most dynamic attacking players at a crucial point in the game. So that's the risk.

“But the other thing I would say is the whole point of the way that Le Bris has managed Tommy Watson since the Brighton move was announced, was so he could use him for 15, 20 minutes in a play-off final if he needed him. That's what it's been all about. And so my feeling is that Mundle has to start, because I thought last night he was an absolute game- changer. That's defensive work too, because it's not just about what he does going forward. I think he is such a brilliant winger. I think Enzo Le Fée deserves a lot of credit because ultimately out of position in a game that didn't really suit him at all, he's delivered two assists. I think that tells you all about his quality, that he's found those moments. But I think you saw the benefits of having a proper left winger in the way that Sunderland play, especially with a counter-attacking style.”

