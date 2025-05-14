The former Sunderland striker was glowing in his assessment of Sunderland fans after the Coventry City game

Former Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore has dubbed Black Cats supporters as among the best in the world following Tuesday night’s late drama against Coventry City.

In the aftermath of the 3-2 aggregate win, which was sealed by a last-gasp Dan Ballard header at a packed Stadium of Light, Altidore took to social media to express his admiration for the Sunderland faithful. “Some of the best fans in the world,” Altidore posted on X (formerly Twitter), tagging the club’s official account @SunderlandAFC. Before kick-off, the striker also posted: “Ha’way the lads!!! Come on @SunderlandAFC.”

The message quickly gained traction among supporters despite Altidore’s time on Wearside coming during a turbulent Premier League spell between 2013 and 2015. While the American international struggled for goals during his stint in red and white, he has often spoken positively about his time at Sunderland. Tuesday night’s semi-final second leg was played in front of a sell-out crowd of 46,630 at the Stadium of Light—the highest attendance of any EFL game this season.

Sunderland will now turn their attention to Wembley, where they will face Sheffield United with a place in the Premier League on the line. After a cracking season in the main, the Black Cats find themselves just one game away from a long-awaited return to the top flight.

What did Régis Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Le Bris paid tribute to the togetherness of his Sunderland squad after they sealed their place at Wembley with a 122nd-minute goal against Coventry City.

Le Bris had admitted his side had struggled to produce their best in a difficult tie against a strong opponent, but they hung in to take the game to the end of extra time. The introduction of Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle helped spark an improved attacking threat, and Dan Ballard was able to take advantage with the last play of the game.

The Sunderland head coach admitted there was much his team could improve, but his pride in their spirit shone through. "They went through difficult periods in this game, but they never gave up," Le Bris said. “So we can feel this energy even when it’s tough, they are so connected with the ambition of the club and the group. They are still together. You can complain about technical choice, turnover and so on, but they keep going. They want to win 'til the end.

“It was absolutely about the togetherness, it is really important to highlight the spirit of this team,” Le Bris added. “It is so impressive. They are not always brilliant on the ball, but I think they represent well this region, the club and the way you have to play to win. It's about mentality, character, the ability to fight all the way even when it is tough. This group is absolutely fantastic for that."

