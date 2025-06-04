Jobe Bellingham has been at the centre of heightened transfer speculation in recent days

It’s the looming deal that all Sunderland fans will have been dreading, but that feels like an increasing inevitability.

Jobe Bellingham has been at the centre of widespread transfer speculation of late, and various reports from both the continent and closer to home have suggested that Borussia Dortmund have stepped up their efforts to sign him in recent days.

With that in mind, where does the anticipated agreement currently stand, and how likely is Bellingham to depart?

How likely is Jobe Bellingham to leave Sunderland for Borussia Dortmund?

Speaking on the latest edition of The Roar podcast, when asked if Bellingham’s future lies away from Wearside, The Echo’s chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith said: “I think it's starting to look very much like that. I have to say that from a Sunderland perspective, it's very, very quiet. I think they're determined to kind of keep their counsel on this one.

“But I think from the conversations that I've been having, I think that the timeline of events is clearly that Bellingham, as everyone knows, has been weighing up his options and having a bit of a breather at the end of the season. I think when Bellingham arrived two years ago, I think Sunderland always knew there'd be a scenario like this where top clubs in Europe were circling. I think that this is something that would definitely have happened if Sunderland hadn't got promoted. I think Sunderland getting promoted has maybe just added a layer of extra decision-making for the player himself in terms of whether we want to make that step up with Sunderland in particular, because he's developed some really strong, strong bonds here, and we've all seen that in his celebrations.”

He continued: “Certainly, Dortmund are of the belief that Bellingham now wants to join them. He appears to have indicated to them that he's prepared to join them and to the other clubs who are interested that he's made that decision. So now it's just about negotiation, really. From my understanding, there is a release clause of around £34 million. Dortmund don't particularly want to pay that, Sunderland want them to pay that.

“Now, as it usually happens, I suspect we'll end up about somewhere in the middle. I think the final fee, if it does get agreed, will probably end up around that level, but potentially with add-ons and part of it wrapped up in clauses, as is usually the case.

“Sitting here now, I'd be really surprised if Bellingham doesn't sign for Dortmund. But of course, Sunderland are in a fairly strong position contractually, so they will haggle. Dortmund want this done because they want to take him to the Club World Cup, and obviously this mini-transfer window ahead of that Club World Cup shuts on June 10th. So they're really keen to try and get this wrapped up. And I think it's in Sunderland's interests to have a quick resolution because obviously they want to plan for next season.

“So I think from a Sunderland perspective - although, as I say, it's been very quiet at this end - I think it's a case of getting a good deal while also getting a good, speedy resolution so that they can get on with the very difficult task, let's be honest, of replacing Jobe and getting the squad ready for next season.”

