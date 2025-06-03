Sunderland and Leeds United were both promoted to the Premier League this season.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has claimed that Sunderland must “accept the likelihood of relegation” heading into their Premier League return next season.

The Black Cats ended an eight-year absence from the top flight with a Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United last month, and will be hoping to buck a worrying trend that has seen all three newly-promoted clubs relegated at the first time of asking in each of the past two seasons.

And even with a Premier League budget at their disposal, Borson is of the belief that the Wearsiders will struggle to stay in the division, and has even suggested that they will find it difficult to keep pace with fellow new boys Leeds United in the transfer market.

What has Stefan Borson said about Sunderland’s Premier League prospects?

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson said: “I think it could be very difficult for Sunderland this time around. I think you’re going to have a situation where they obviously try and survive clearly, but probably do that kind of Southampton and Norwich, that type of almost planned strategic yo-yoing for a couple of seasons. That’s what is likely.

“I doubt they’re going to go for a Nottingham Forest let’s go and spend £200million and just gamble, and probably breach PSR. I doubt they’re going to do that. Look, it worked for Nottingham Forest, but it’s a very bold move and it nearly didn’t work actually. But those are really the two strategies if you’re Sunderland.

“They are not in the same position as Leeds. Leeds have already done quite a lot of yo-yoing. They are financially just a bigger club than Sunderland right now, so Leeds have got more flexibility and a better starting point in terms of the quality of the squad.

“If they spend another £100-150 million on top of what they’ve got, they give themselves a much better chance of staying up, and there is much less risk of it going wrong from a PSR and relegation perspective. But Sunderland I think are just going to have to be a bit more cautious than that.

“They are just going to have to accept the likelihood of relegation, bank as much money as they can from being in the Premier League, as much money as they can from the parachute payments and try and get back up again.”

For their part, Leeds are making a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence from the top flight. The Whites had previously spent three seasons in the division, finishing 9th, 17th, and 19th in successive campaigns.

