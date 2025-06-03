Sunderland will feature in the Premier League in 2025/26.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League have unveiled the new ball that will be used during Sunderland’s long-awaited return to the top flight next season.

After a lengthy partnership with sportswear giants Nike, the Premier League have now linked up with PUMA for the 2025/26 campaign onwards. The latest design has been christened the PUMA Orbita Ultimate PL, and features an intricate design in shades of purple and pink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official statement from the Premier League reads: “The PUMA Orbita Ultimate PL, the official match ball of the 2025/26 Premier League season, is here. The new ball will make its first official appearance this July in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA, offering a global audience a first look at the ball that will be used in the world’s most-watched league next season, which kicks off on the weekend of 16 August.

“The PUMA Orbita Ultimate PL features 12 evenly sized panels that ensure precise weight distribution, keeping the ball perfectly balanced. Its high-frequency moulding guarantees long-lasting durability with enlarged and deeper seams to improve aerodynamics and shape retention.”

As part of the release, the Premier League and PUMA have also teamed up to unveiled their “Have a Ball” campaign, which aims to “encourage players at all levels to play with confidence and celebrate the joy of having the ball at their feet.” The long-term partnership is also set to support grassroots football through Premier League Kicks, along with girls and women’s grassroot initiatives, international community activations, and No Room For Racism.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else has been said about the new Premier League ball and the “Have a Ball” campaign?

Will Brass, Chief Commercial Officer at the Premier League, said: “The launch of the new ball, which will be seen in play for the first time during the Premier League Summer Series, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. We are thrilled to welcome PUMA as a key partner in our efforts to enhance the Premier League, both on and off the pitch. We can’t wait to see the ball in action, delivering unforgettable goals and moments for players and fans alike.”

Richard Teyssier, PUMA’s Vice President of Brand and Marketing, added: “By emphasising the emotional and liberating aspects of playing football, the ‘Have a Ball’ campaign highlights how the simple act of just having the ball can bring immense joy and excitement. On average, a professional footballer has control of the ball for around 109 seconds every game, so when you have the ball at your feet you need to make it count and create moments that make a difference on the pitch. We are proud to have some of the best players in the world creating magic moments on the pitch using the new ball. PUMA is committed to elite performance and product, something evident as a result of our new partnership.”

Your next Sunderland read: Jobe Bellingham makes Sunderland transfer decision with potential Borussia Dortmund fee revealed