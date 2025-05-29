The key dates for Sunderland supporters to look out for ahead of Premier League return.

Sunderland brought a remarkable end to their prolonged absence from the Premier League with a dramatic Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United last weekend.

And now focus turns to the Premier League season and a return to the top flight for the Black Cats. Eight years have passed since a Black Cats side managed by David Moyes slid out of English football’s top flight following a 1-0 home defeat against Bournemouth. That was the start of an agonising period in Sunderland’s history as they suffered successive relegations for the first time after a Stadium of Light loss against Burton Albion sent the Black Cats into the third tier for only the second time in their history.

The long road back has been difficult - but not one Sunderland fan will be thinking of those visits to the likes of Fleetwood Town, Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United as Saturday’s Wembley win means the Black Cats will now start preparing to ply their trade on some of the grandest stages in world football.

Visits to the likes of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Liverpool’s historic Anfield home and Manchester United’s Old Trafford will all be on the agenda for Black Cats players and supporters alike - although there are surely two dates that will be anticipated more than any other as we now await confirmation of the date of the first Premier League Wear-Tyne derby clashes since the 2015/16 season.

Back then, Sunderland continued their remarkable hold over Newcastle United with a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light before the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw at St James Park that came just under two months before the Magpies were relegated into the Championship. So when will Sunderland supporters find out who they will face upon their return to the top flight?

When will the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures be released?

Black Cats supporters don’t have to wait too long to discover who will provide their first opposition upon their return to the top flight or to find out when they will resume their rivalry with Newcastle. The Premier League have already confirmed they will release their fixtures for the 2025/26 season at 9am on Wednesday, June 18.

When will the 2025/26 Premier League season get underway?

With a hectic summer of international fixtures taking place, the Premier League have confirmed their 2025/26 season will get underway on Saturday, August 16. That means there will be an 83-day gap between the end of the current campaign and the start of the new season.

When will the 2025/26 Premier League season end?

The season will come to a close next year on Sunday, May 24. As a result, any players called up for World Cup finals duty will only have just over a fortnight to prepare for the tournament, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico between Thursday, June 11 and Sunday, July 19.

When does the 2025 summer transfer window open and close?

Of course, Sunderland will look to oversee a hectic summer in the transfer market as they look to boost Regis Le Bris’ squad ahead of their return to the top flight. A permanent deal for Enzo Le Fee could be triggered in the near future after the Roma midfielder helped guide the Black Cats back into the top flight during his loan spell on Wearside. But other incoming and outgoing business will be conducted to help build on the momentum of Saturday’s eventful win against Sheffield United.

There is something unique about this summer’s transfer window as it runs over two stages. The window for Premier League clubs will open between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10 to allow for a registration period for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup. It will then reopen on Monday, June 16 and business can take place until 7pm on Monday, September 1.

What has the Premier League said about TV dates and fans?

Via the Sunderland club website: “In total, there will be 33 weekend rounds and five midweek rounds of fixtures across the campaign. The specific dates and times for each of our matches will be confirmed throughout the season, based on TV broadcast selections.

“The Premier League has committed to providing fans with at least six weeks’ notice on fixture changes for UK broadcasts up until December 2024, and five weeks’ notice from January 2025 through to Matchweek 37.”