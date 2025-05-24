Sunderland will play Premier League football once again next season after their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Watson believes the ‘story was written’ as the young winger produced a spectacular end to his time with Sunderland by grabbed the decisive goal to help the Black Cats see off Sheffield United and end their eight-year absence from the Premier League.

The academy product was named amongst the substitutes for the Championship play-off final as Regis Le Bris opted to start Romaine Mundle and Enzo Le Fee in wide positions. However, after a Tyrese Campbell goal handed the Blades a lead that remained in place until the final quarter of an hour, Le Bris opted to introduce Watson and fellow wideman Patrick Roberts into the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His brave switch paid off as Eliezer Mayenda restored parity with a powerful effort and that set the platform for Watson to write his name into Sunderland folklore when he punished an error by Kieffer Moore in stunning fashion with low drive beyond Blades keeper Michael Cooper.

The full-time whistle not only brought down the curtain on Sunderland’s time in the Championship but also signalled the end of Watson’s time with his boyhood club as he prepares to embark on his own Premier League adventure with new club Brighton and Hove Albion. The 19-year-old had already agreed a reported £10m switch to the South Coast last month and revealed he was already looking forward to reuniting with the Black Cats as they take their place in the top flight of English football next season.

He told Sky Sports: “I think my celebration said it all. I can’t really put it into words to be honest. Just look around, it’s unbelievable. We will see each other in the Premier League next season, in the big-time. I can’t wait. I’ve been thinking about it for weeks, I was desperate and that story was written when I came off the bench. I couldn’t have pictured it any better. I got closed down and I saw a little gap so I just used the defender to put it in the bottom corner.”