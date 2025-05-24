Watch Sunderland fans go absolutely wild at full-time after promotion and Wembley win over Sheff Utd

Sunderland have won promotion!

Sunderland fans went wild at full-time at Wembley after a stunning 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Sunderland will play in the Premier League next season after substitute Tommy Watson scored in the fifth minute of added time to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Watson had only been on the pitch since the 73rd minute when he was given room just outside the box to advance on goal and send a beautifully-placed finish into the bottom corner to secure the Black Cats a return to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

Watch the scenes in our video captured at full-time.

