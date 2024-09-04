Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have several players away on international duty this week.

Sunderland head into the current international break in rude health. The Black Cats have enjoyed a perfect start to the new Championship campaign, taking 12 points from their opening four matches and conceding just one goal in the process.

That early success in the league has been built on the back of a young and exciting squad that boasts a number of high quality individual talents. And it is testament to the standard of the Sunderland dressing room that several members of Regis Le Bris’ cohort have jetted off to partake in international fixtures this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But which Sunderland players will be in action over the coming days, and when will they be lacing up their boots? We’ve taken a closer look at those off on their travels, as well as when they will be contesting their fixtures, below...

Dan Ballard and Trai Hume - Northern Ireland

The Northern Irish pair will face Luxembourg on home soil on Thursday evening at 7.45pm, before travelling to Bulgaria for an away fixture on Sunday evening at 5pm. Both fixtures are part of the UEFA Nations League.

Alan Browne - Republic of Ireland

Summer signing Browne will be involved against England in Dublin on Saturday at 5pm, before Greece make the trip to the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday at 7.45pm for a Nations League double header.

Milan Aleksic - Serbia

Sunderland’s new midfielder prodigy, Aleksic will be hoping to win his first senior caps for Serbia over the coming days. They play Spain on Thursday at 7.45pm, and Denmark on Sunday at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Chris Mepham - Wales

An experienced member of the Wales squad, with 36 caps to his name, Mepham will be in Nations League action against Turkey on Friday at 7.45pm, and Montenegro on Monday, also at 7.45pm.

Jobe Bellingham - England Elite League

After an impressive start to the new campaign, Jobe has been rewarded with a call-up to England’s U20s squad. They will face Turkey on Friday at 5pm, and Romania on Tuesday at 7pm.

Chris Rigg - England U18s

Another who has earned his recognition from the Young Lions, Rigg has been in stunning form over the past few weeks. He’ll line up against Portugal on Wednesday at 2pm, Switzerland on Friday at the same time, and France on Sunday at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn Geragusian - Armenia U19s

The teenager faces a double header against Lithuania over the coming days. One game will be played on Saturday, the other on Monday.

Rhys Walsh - Northern Ireland U19s

Hoping to one day follow in the footsteps of Ballard and Hume, Walsh will face Norway on Thursday at 6pm and Slovakia on Sunday at noon.