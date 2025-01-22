Sunderland man Wilson Isidor's 34-word reaction after bizarre Derby County incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilson Isidor has reacted on social media after his goal against Derby County was ruled out at Pride Park

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has reacted to his disallowed goal against Derby County at Pride Park in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats won 1-0 but saw what looked to be a perfectly good goal chalked off by referee Sam Allison. Neither Enzo Le Fee nor Isidor were offside, and there was no foul in the build-up. The incident left fans up and down the country stunned, with the refereeing team appearing to suggest to Isidor after the game that it was disallowed for offside.

Isidor wrote on social media after the game against Derby County: “Don’t even know what to say… But +3 points, Great performance from the team, we move on! See you Saturday at the SoL. Thanks to the fans for the support, you are the best.”

After the game, Le Bris added: “It's so difficult to judge [the disallowed goal]. It's a little bit strange. I didn't speak with the referees at the end of the game, I just watched a clip back - it's difficult to judge."I don't want to say whether it was a good or bad decision because it's a decision you have to make in real-time, but I don't know why. It's strange."

We would like to have a more relaxed end of the game, and then it was difficult to the end. It's good because the character of the team is more and more powerful, and you need these experiences to learn to stay connected and work until the end."It's a big win, important win for our journey, I think. It was a tough game, we had the opportunity to score a second goal, we didn't. It was difficult to press and apply pressure on their first ball."It's a good win because they are really efficient in their way of playing and isn't easy to solve."

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison also blasted the decision to disallow Isidor’s goal against Derby County at Pride Park. “You tell me why,” Morrison said. “Because the goal should have stood. He's gone over to the bench and celebrated, then they said he disallowed the goal. He was onside, they showed the replay.”