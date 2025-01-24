Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Besiktas attacker Semih Kılıçsoy.

Sunderland are interested in securing a deal to sign Besiktas attacker Semih Kılıçsoy, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for reinforcements in the final third this month, and have been linked with a number of centre-forwards in recent days. On Thursday, they were credited with an interest in Ajax star Chuba Akpom - although reports from the Netherlands have since sought to quell those rumours.

Now, however, Sunderland are being touted as admirers of teenage starlet Semih Kılıçsoy, who currently plies his trade in Turkey. According to journalist Gökmen Özcan, speaking on Asist Analiz, the Black Cats have tabled a “package offer” for the 19-year-old, which would include an initial loan, plus a “purchase option and bonus” if they secure promotion to the Premier League this season. In total, it is claimed that the deal would be worth £16.8 million.

Özcan also suggests that Ajax are keen on the player, and are willing to offer a part exchange including defender Ahmetcan Kaplan and an additional fee.

For his part, Kılıçsoy generally operates as a winger, but is capable of playing in a more central role too. At the time of writing, he has four senior Turkey caps to his name, and has registered two goals and six assists across 28 outings so far this season. He is a product of Besiktas’ youth academy, and made his senior debut for his boyhood club in 2023.