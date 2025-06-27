Sunderland will return to the Premier League this season following their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United.

Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland will have to adapt to a number of new aspects of competing in the Premier League when they return to the top flight during the upcoming season.

Leeds earned their own place in the top tier of the English game when they landed the Championship title last season after pipping runners-up Burnley to top spot in. After securing fourth place in their first season under new head coach Regis Le Bris, Sunderland’s own promotion came via the play-offs as the Black Cats saw off Coventry City in a two-legged semi-final before coming from a goal down to beat Sheffield United in the final to bring an end to their eight-year absence from the Premier League.

Le Bris’ men actually benefitted from one of the technological aspects of life in the top flight during their Wembley win after a second Blades goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. Further technological support for officials will be utilised in the league during the new campaign after semi-automated offsides were introduced during the final month of last season.

However, there is a new feature reportedly set to be introduced to the Premier League during the new season after a new broadcasting deal worth over £6.7 billion was agreed with Sky Sports and TNT Sports. The Daily Telegraph have reported the broadcasters are looking to introduce a number of ‘US-style innovations’ after the league asked their 20 member clubs to allow increased access to both Sky and TNT.

The most surprising element set to be introduced is pitchside interviews with players after they have been subtituted during the game once they have cooled down. However, the new innovations will also take viewers closer to the action with Steadicams set to enter the field of play to get close to goal celebrations - although they will only be permitted ‘a matter of seconds’ before they return pitchside. Broadcasters have also requested to be granted access to changing rooms - although the report has suggested some managers ‘have been resistant’ to such a move.

What has been said about the record Premier League broadcasting deal?

Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, said: “As longstanding and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world‑class coverage and programming. We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League.

“The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League and is testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world’s most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week.”

