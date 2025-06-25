Sunderland and Leeds United's final Premier League position predicted by AI

AI tool Grok3 predicts how the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Sunderland will make their long-awaited return to the Premier League when they host West Ham United on the opening day of the new season.

With memories of their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United still fresh in the memory and summer transfer rumours dominating the headlines on a daily basis, the new season can not come quick enough as Black Cats supporters look forward to seeing their side take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool once again.

Eight years have passed since Stadium of Light last hosted a top flight game - and the Wearside faithful are sure to be ready to make up for lost time by providing another memorable atmosphere when Regis Le Bris sends his players out to face the Hammers on the first day of what is already shaping up to be a memorable season.

There are considerable challenges lying in wait for the Black Cats as they mix it with the elite of the English game once again - but where are they predicted to finish in this season’s Premier League table? We take to AI tool Grok3 to get the latest predicted final table.

AI predicts the 2025/26 final Premier League table

Getty Images

1st: Liverpool (88 points)

Grok3 - Liverpool are predicted to retain the title due to their strong squad depth, tactical cohesion under their current manager, and consistent performance in recent seasons. Their ability to compete on multiple fronts makes them favorites.

2nd: Manchester City (85 points)

Grok3 - Despite their dominance in previous years, City may finish just behind Liverpool due to slight squad transitions or potential off-field distractions. Their quality and depth remain unmatched, ensuring a top-two finish.

3rd: Arsenal (82 points)

Grok3 - Arsenal’s young, dynamic squad continues to improve, but they may fall short of the title due to minor inconsistencies or lack of experience in key moments. Their attacking prowess secures a top-three spot.

4th: Chelsea (70 points)

Grok3 - Chelsea’s heavy investment and youthful squad are gelling, with a progressive manager maximising their potential. They’re solid but lack the consistency for a title challenge.

5th: Aston Villa (68 points)

Grok3 - Villa’s upward trajectory continues with strong recruitment and European experience. Their balanced squad secures a European spot.

6th: Tottenham (65 points)

Grok3 - Tottenham’s attacking style under Thomas Frank will deliver results, but defensive frailties prevent a higher finish.

7th: Newcastle United (62 points)

Grok3 - Newcastle’s financial backing and passionate fanbase drive them to a solid finish, though injuries or squad depth may limit a top-four push.

8th: Manchester United (60 points)

Grok3 - United are in transition, with inconsistent performances under new management. They secure a respectable finish but struggle for consistency.

9th: Brighton (55 points)

Grok3 - Brighton’s progressive approach and smart recruitment keep them in the top half, though they may struggle to replicate past overachievements.

10th: Bournemouth (52 points)

Grok3 - Bournemouth’s attacking flair and solid home form ensure a comfortable mid-table finish, building on recent stability.

11th: Nottingham Forest (50 points)

Grok3 - Forest’s investment in young talent and pragmatic style help them avoid relegation battles, securing a solid mid-table position.

12th: Fulham (48 points)

Grok3 - Fulham’s consistency and organised setup under Marco Silva keep them safe, though they lack the firepower for a higher finish.

13th: Brentford (46 points)

Grok3 - Brentford’s resilience and tactical discipline ensure survival, but injuries to key players could limit their ceiling.

14th: Everton (44 points)

Grok3 - Everton’s grit and defensive solidity keep them clear of relegation, though financial constraints limit their attacking output.

15th: West Ham (42 points)

Grok3 - West Ham struggle with squad depth and inconsistency, narrowly avoiding the relegation scrap.

16th: Crystal Palace (40 points)

Grok3 - Palace rely on their attacking talent but lack consistency, finishing just above the relegation zone.

17th: Leeds United (38 points)

Grok3 - As a promoted side, Leeds’ high-energy style under Daniel Farke helps them survive, but their defensive vulnerabilities and adaptation to the Premier League’s intensity keep them in the lower half. Their predicted 38-42 points reflect a scrappy fight to stay up, with key players like Georginio Rutter potentially making the difference.

18th: Wolves (36 points)

Grok3 - Wolves face challenges with squad depth and managerial uncertainty, and could slip into the relegation battle.

19th: Burnley (34 points):

Grok3 - Burnley, despite a strong Championship campaign, struggle with the Premier League’s pace. Their predicted 34-40 points reflect a valiant effort, but their reliance on a structured style under Scott Parker may not suffice against stronger sides.

20th: Sunderland (32 points)

Grok3 - Sunderland face the toughest challenge among the promoted sides. Their youthful squad, while talented, lacks Premier League experience, and their predicted 32 points suggest a return to the Championship. The Stadium of Light’s atmosphere offers hope, but their limited squad depth proves costly.