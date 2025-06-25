Sunderland have been linked with a move for OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka

Reported Sunderland transfer target Marcin Bulka has suggested that he would one day like to play in the Champions League amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future at current club OGC Nice.

On Wednesday morning, renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano shared an update stating that the Black Cats were in “active talks” over a potential deal for the Polish international, who is out of contract in France next summer, and who has garnered attention from a broad array of high-profile suitors in recent months, including the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona.

Despite stating that Bulka has been approached by “several clubs” since the beginning of the transfer window, Romano suggests that it is Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team who have taken a concrete step towards trying to prise him away from Nice.

What has Marcin Bulka said about his future amid reported Sunderland transfer interest?

For his part, Bulka has not shied away from conversations surrounding his future of late. Speaking back in October, when asked to address speculation linking him with Catalan giants Barcelona, the 25-year-old admitted that he was eager to one day prove himself in the very highest echelons of the continental game.

He said: “Barcelona? As they say, in every rumour there is a bit of truth… I am here to perform well every week and give arguments for clubs like that to speak about me. It really is a compliment. When someone speaks about these clubs, it is extra motivation for me and a sign that I am doing things well.”

Bulka also insisted that he was “focused” on his job at Nice at the time of the interview, as he has since repeated that stance frequently, but he did not rule out the prospect of a summer departure either. He continued: “I have my dreams and my objectives. I want to play in the Champions League, I want to play for the national team in the biggest competitions and be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. I don’t have a dream club where I would like to play.”

When questioned directly on the possibility of an exit from Nice, he added: “We will see what will happen.”

To that end, Bulka is not the only one who has been openly discussing the likelihood of his departure. Last month, Nice boss Franck Haise admitted that it was “logical” that the player should leave, given his current contract situation, and also stated: “Just because he has one year on his contract doesn’t mean that he can’t leave for not a lot [of money].”

Subsequent reports have suggested that Nice could demand anywhere from £12.8 million to £17 million, with the general consensus being that such a figure would represent something of a coup for a player of the former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea goalkeeper’s calibre and pedigree.

