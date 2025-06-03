Interest in Sunderland’s key young players is growing following promotion back to the Premier League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League and La Liga clubs are eyeing up a summer move for Sunderland defender Trai Hume.

Sky Sports report that Wolves and Everton are both keen on the 23-year-old, who has played a central role in Sunderland's rise from League One back to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continues what has been a nervy start to the transfer window for Sunderland fans, with Jobe Bellingham increasingly likely to leave for Borussia Dortmund and Dan Neil linked with a move to AS Roma. However, where Hume is concerned Sunderland are exceptionally well placed to resist any offers for one of the players they will be confident can step up and be a key player next season.

Hume still has two years left to run on his current deal, and Sunderland hold an option to trigger a further year. It seems highly likely that they will seek to agree fresh terms this summer, given his development since he signed his last extension in the summer of 2023.

Sunderland are determined to keep the core of their team together this summer, and financially their position will be significantly bolstered if Bellingham does depart for a fee in the region of £30 million. Sunderland have already banked a significant fee for Tommy Watson, who officially became a Brighton & Hove Albion player on Sunday. That deal will be worth around £11 million to Sunderland if all clauses are met.

The latest on Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland future amid Borussia Dortmund transfer interest

Jobe Bellingham has decided to join Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to multiple sources in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deal is still some way from being concluded as Sunderland are yet to agree a fee for the midfielder, who is under contract until the summer of 2028. The Black Cats are in a strong negotiating position but are unlikely to stand in Bellingham’s way if he does wish to leave and their valuation is met, particularly given that he rejected Premier League interest last summer to stay and spearhead a promotion push.

A deal would represent a major profit for Sunderland on the investment they made in Bellingham two years ago, though Birmingham City would benefit from a sell-on clause believed to be in the region of 15%. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Sunderland are holding out for Bellingham’s release clause is in the region of 40 million Euros. However, Sky Sports report that Sunderland and Belingham’s camp have a gentleman’s agreement to allow him to leave for a lower fee, believed to be around 25 million Euros up front with aroind five million euros in potential add-ons. Given Bellingham’s immense potential, they are almost certain to insist on a significant sell-on clause of their own.