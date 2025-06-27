Sunderland are advancing their interest in a Ligue 1 goalkeeper

Sunderland are stepping up their transfer search ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Here, we bring you up to speed with all the latest on some of their key transfer targets...

Sunderland making progress on Marcin Bulka move

Sunderland are pushing hard to sign OGN Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka and the player is 'open' to the move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bulka is out of contract at Nice next summer and with the 25-year-old seemingly not inclined to sign a new deal, the Ligue 1 club are open to a sale. Bulka has had interest from Galatasaray and Leeds United this summer, but neither have progressed with a move.

Speaking to Meczyki.pl, he said: "Negotiations are ongoing between Nice and Sunderland regarding the transfer of Marcin Bulka. Sunderland hope that Bulka will agree to join their ambitious project. I think there are real chances of finalising this transfer in the coming days.Sunderland are going very strong, they want to reach a club to club agreement asap and they believe the player is open to making the move.”

Meczyki additionally report that OGC Nice have set an asking price of €20 million for Bulka, which no club has of yet matched.

Atletico Madrid out of Angelino race

Atletico Madrid will not be pursuing a deal for potential Sunderland target Angelino.

AS Roma are looking to sell the full back this summer as he does not feature in new head coach Gian Piero Gasperini's plans. They would ideally like to sell this month to ease their Financial Fair play concerns, though time is running out quickly on that front. Sunderland face significant competition for Angelino, who almost joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this month and has interest from their divisional rivals Al Nassr. Sunderland would struggle to compete financially if that interest progresses, but it now seems clear that Atletico Madrid will not be entering the race.

Angelino had been touted as a potential option for Diego Simeone's side as they search for a new left back, but they are now closing in on a deal for Atalanta full back Matteo Ruggeri.

Which other players are Sunderland targeting?

Sunderland have opened talks to sign Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté, according to ESPN.

Laurienté is well known to head coach Régis Le Bris from his time at Lorient earlier in his career. The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie B last season, scoring 18 goals and assisting six more across 33 league outings. For their part, the Black Cats are understood to be keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League next term.

Sassuolo are said to be open a sale.

Sunderland are also monitoring Lyon defender Duje Ćaleta-Car, who has been transfer listed. Lyon have subsequently been relegated to Ligue 2 following a financial audit, though they are set to appeal the decision.