Sunderland are about to enter what many view as one of the most defining periods of the season. Friday night’s visit to promotion rivals Sheffield United will bring down the curtain on a challenging month for Regis Le Bris and his players after the Black Cats drew all five of their Championship fixtures during November.
December’s schedule will kick off next weekend when Stoke City visit the Stadium of Light and what will play out over the following three weeks could well define how successful Sunderland’s bid for a return to the Premier League is.
However, the Black Cats are not the only club currently sat in and around the Championship’s top six who are facing a demanding set of fixtures during the final month of the calendar year. The Echo takes a look at what lies in wait for the top eight before the new year arrives.
