After five draw on the bounce, Sunderland face a tough test of their promotion credentials when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United tonight.
Both bosses have some significant suspension and injury concerns to contend with. Here’s all the team and new injury news as we have it after the latest updates at the two team’s pre-match press conferences...
1. Dan Ballard - out
Ballard is facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Chris Mepham will return to the starting XI in his absence, but defensive cover beyond that is now limited. A concern moving into the run in. | Frank Reid
2. Enzo Le Fee - out
Le Fee will be out for four to six weeks with an injury. A huge blow to Sunderland's short-term ambitions, but a relief that he should be back for the final run-in and a potential play-off campaign. | Getty Images
3. Tommy Watson - out
Watson returned to full training on Thursday and while the trip to Sheffield Wednesday comes to soon, he should return to the squad for Cardiff City's visit next weekend. | Sunderland player Tommy Watson
4. Dominic Iorfa - doubt
Iorfa is closing in on a return having been absent since January 4th. Could be involved on Friday night - though unlikely to start. | Getty Images
