The confirmed Sunderland and Sheffield United team and injury news with 11 ruled out - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 12:41 BST

Sunderland return to Championship action against Sheffield United on Friday night

After five draw on the bounce, Sunderland face a tough test of their promotion credentials when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United tonight.

Both bosses have some significant suspension and injury concerns to contend with. Here’s all the team and new injury news as we have it after the latest updates at the two team’s pre-match press conferences...

Ballard is facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Chris Mepham will return to the starting XI in his absence, but defensive cover beyond that is now limited. A concern moving into the run in.

1. Dan Ballard - out

Ballard is facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Chris Mepham will return to the starting XI in his absence, but defensive cover beyond that is now limited. A concern moving into the run in. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Le Fee will be out for four to six weeks with an injury. A huge blow to Sunderland's short-term ambitions, but a relief that he should be back for the final run-in and a potential play-off campaign.

2. Enzo Le Fee - out

Le Fee will be out for four to six weeks with an injury. A huge blow to Sunderland's short-term ambitions, but a relief that he should be back for the final run-in and a potential play-off campaign. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Watson returned to full training on Thursday and while the trip to Sheffield Wednesday comes to soon, he should return to the squad for Cardiff City's visit next weekend.

3. Tommy Watson - out

Watson returned to full training on Thursday and while the trip to Sheffield Wednesday comes to soon, he should return to the squad for Cardiff City's visit next weekend. | Sunderland player Tommy Watson

Photo Sales
Iorfa is closing in on a return having been absent since January 4th. Could be involved on Friday night - though unlikely to start.

4. Dominic Iorfa - doubt

Iorfa is closing in on a return having been absent since January 4th. Could be involved on Friday night - though unlikely to start. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice