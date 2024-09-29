Sunderland league position after seven games compared to last season after Watford loss

By Mark Carruthers
Published 29th Sep 2024, 20:00 BST

How does Sunderland's current league position in the Championship compare to the same stage last season?

Saturday’s disappointing late defeat at Watford may have led to Sunderland slipped out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places - but there can be no doubt it has been a positive start to the campaign for the Black Cats.

With five wins from the opening seven games of his managerial reign, Regis Le Bris has laid the foundations for what the Stadium of Light faithful will hope will be a much improved season after they ended last season in the lower half of the Championship table.

Rewind 12 months and you would find Sunderland in the midst of a five-game unbeaten run that included a memorable home win against Southampton and an away double at Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers.

But where do the current positions of the Black Cats and their Championship rivals compare to their positions after the first seven league games of last season?

Current league position: 24th - Position after seven games last season: 10th

1. Cardiff City

Current league position: 24th - Position after seven games last season: 10th Photo: Matt McNulty

Current league position: 23rd - Position after seven games last season: 6th (League One)

2. Portsmouth

Current league position: 23rd - Position after seven games last season: 6th (League One) Photo: Jason Brown

Current league position: 22nd - Position after seven games last season: 1st

3. Preston North End

Current league position: 22nd - Position after seven games last season: 1st | Getty Images Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Current league position: 21st - Position after seven games last season: 17th

4. Coventry City

Current league position: 21st - Position after seven games last season: 17th | Getty Images

