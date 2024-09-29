Saturday’s disappointing late defeat at Watford may have led to Sunderland slipped out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places - but there can be no doubt it has been a positive start to the campaign for the Black Cats.

With five wins from the opening seven games of his managerial reign, Regis Le Bris has laid the foundations for what the Stadium of Light faithful will hope will be a much improved season after they ended last season in the lower half of the Championship table.

Rewind 12 months and you would find Sunderland in the midst of a five-game unbeaten run that included a memorable home win against Southampton and an away double at Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers.

But where do the current positions of the Black Cats and their Championship rivals compare to their positions after the first seven league games of last season?

Cardiff City Current league position: 24th - Position after seven games last season: 10th

Portsmouth Current league position: 23rd - Position after seven games last season: 6th (League One)

Preston North End Current league position: 22nd - Position after seven games last season: 1st