Sunderland handed massive boost ahead of Derby County as key man avoids suspension against Watford
Sunderland have been handed a massive boost heading into the game against Derby County on Tuesday evening at the Stadium of Light.
Trai Hume is walking a disciplinary tightrope after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough but avoided a fifth caution against Watford last Saturday in the Championship at Vicarage Road.
Hume picked up a yellow card in the opening exchanges of the game against Middlesbrough for a challenge on Emmanuel Latte Lath, one that the visitors felt should have been punished with a red card. It was Hume's fourth yellow in six Championship fixtures. Five yellows triggers a one-game suspension at any stage before the 19th game of the season.
However, Hume did not receive a yellow card during the 2-1 loss to Watford last weekend and is available to play against Derby County this week. Sunderland then play Leeds United at home the following Friday with fas and coaches hoping the right-back can avoid another yellow against the Rams.
"At the moment we don't have a replacement for Hume but we can find many solutions," Le Bris said in July. "We can play with three centre-backs for example or different in and out of possession. We could play with only one player on the side, so it could be a winger, for example.
"Maybe at the minute, we don't have a specific right back but we can move our way to play to solve that problem. It's not a real problem for me at the minute."
