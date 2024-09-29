Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s team captain gave away the winning penalty against Watford on Saturday in the Championship

Trai Hume has revealed that Sunderland captain Dan Neil accepted responsibility for his mistake against Watford in the dressing room after the game.

Sunderland fell a goal down in the first half at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the Championship before Wilson Isidor levelled the scores after the break. However, with the game heading towards a draw, Neil gave away a penalty which was dispatched by Tom Dele-Bashiru.

The goal turned out to be the winner with Neil coming in for some criticism from fans after the game. Hume, however, has revealed his teammate’s reaction to the mistake.

“Definitely,” Hume responded when asked if Sunderland’s dressing room had rallied around their teammate after the game. “Dan put his hands up, he knows he shouldn't have dove in.

“You know, those things happen in football, it could have happened to anyone but, you know, we'll rally around him, he's our captain so we'll rally around him, we'll go again Tuesday.”

Sunderland face two games this week against Derby County on Tuesday and Leeds United on Friday to take their total to three in six days including the clash versus Watford at Vicarage Road.

“It's a heavy week,” Hume added on Sunderland’s schedule. “It's got to be tough, there's a lot of games back to back. We're playing three games in six days so it'll be tough on the legs but that's where the strength in the squad will have to come in.

“We'll have to make changes and a lot more subs because it's tough, but we'll have to manage it, and we'll just have to bounce back on Tuesday and then go again Friday.”