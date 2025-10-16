Ex-Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has been nominated for the Golden Boy award

Former Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award.

The accolade, created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, is given to the best men’s footballer under the age of 21 each year, with Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal having scoop the prize in 2024. For a player to be considered for the gong this time around, they must have been born on or after January 1st 2005, and belong to a squad in one of UEFA’s top 25 leagues.

This year, some nine Premier League talents have been put forward, including Arsenal duo Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, Chelsea winger Estêvão, and Manchester United defender Leny Yoro. But in amongst the 25-man shortlist, ex-Sunderland starlet Bellingham has also been recognised.

The midfielder played a key role in the Black Cats’ long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League last season, before departing the Stadium of Light to sign for Borussia Dortmund in a big money deal during the summer transfer window. Since then, however, he has struggled to make a sustained impact in Germany; six of Bellingham’s nine appearances have come from the bench this season, and he has not started a league fixture since August 31st.

Elsewhere, a recent report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri has suggested that Bellingham is growing frustrated with his situation on the continent, and as such, is already considering his future with Dortmund. There were also claims from Sky Sports Germany earlier in the season that his parents had held a “lengthy and emotional discussion” with sporting director Sebastien Kehl after he was substituted at half-time in a 3-3 draw against FC St Pauli.

A subsequent statement from Kehl read: "We are all disappointed with yesterday's result. And yet, the active area is and remains reserved for players, coaches, and management, not families and advisors. That won't happen again. We have clearly informed everyone involved of this."

Nevertheless, the England youth international is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in European football at the time of writing, and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Jude, who scooped the Golden Boy in 2023. To that end, an international jury of 50 journalists will decide this year’s winner, which will be revealed at a news conference in November.

2025 Golden Boy nominees

The full list of nominees for this year’s Golden Boy award is as follows:

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)

Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid)

Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)

Estêvão (Chelsea)

Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur)

Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur)

Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)

Leny Yoro (Manchester United)

Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City)

Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Pio Esposito (Inter)

Rodrigo Mora (Porto)

Giovanni Leoni (Liverpool)

Aleksandar Stankovic (Club Brugge)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen)

Victor Froholdt (Porto)

Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg)