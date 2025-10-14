Manchester United are monitoring Jobe Bellingham’s situation at Dortmund amid limited game time

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham, with manager Rúben Amorim said to view the England youth international as an ideal fit for his tactical system.

According to BILD, United are keeping a close eye on Bellingham’s situation in Germany after the 19-year-old’s difficult start to life at Signal Iduna Park. The report claims Amorim is a keen admirer of the youngster and believes his blend of athleticism and intelligence would suit his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, particularly in central areas where the Red Devils are short of long-term options.

Bellingham only joined Dortmund from Sunderland in the summer but has found regular football hard to come by under Niko Kovač. Despite signing a five-year deal, the midfielder has made just a handful of appearances so far, often used from the bench or in cup competitions.

Amorim is said to be targeting midfield reinforcements after investing heavily in United’s forward line last summer, bringing in Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in a major attacking overhaul. However, the centre of the pitch remains an area in need of renewal.

With Casemiro approaching the latter stages of his career and Kobbie Mainoo surprisingly struggling for minutes this season, Amorim wants to inject more energy and dynamism into his midfield. Bellingham’s versatility, ability to carry the ball through pressure and physical strength are believed to appeal to the Portuguese coach, who is reshaping United’s playing style around a more flexible and aggressive structure.

United had reportedly made a late attempt to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton during the final days of the last transfer window, but the Seagulls’ £115million valuation proved prohibitive. Bellingham, by comparison, could represent a more attainable long-term investment if Dortmund are open to negotiations.

United may not have a clear run at the player, however. Crystal Palace are also thought to be tracking Bellingham as they plan for life after Adam Wharton, who has attracted interest from clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United themselves. Palace view Bellingham as a potential successor, with the teenager’s high ceiling and Premier League experience making him an appealing target.

Bellingham’s rapid rise began at Sunderland, where he became one of the standout young midfielders in the Championship. The Black Cats had secured his signature from Birmingham City in 2023, capitalising on their strong links with the Bellingham family through sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and coaches Mike Dodds and Stuart English, all of whom worked with Jude and Jobe during their early development.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, Bellingham quickly became a fan favourite. He scored his first professional goals against Rotherham United, netted against former club Birmingham City, and helped Sunderland achieve promotion back to the Premier League in 2025. His performances earned him the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award before Dortmund came calling with a record-breaking £27.8million offer, rising to £32million with add-ons.

His time in Germany began brightly – scoring on his first start during the FIFA Club World Cup – but since the start of the Bundesliga campaign, opportunities have been scarce. Reports in the German press suggest the youngster has grown frustrated by the lack of playing time, leading to speculation over a possible return to England.

