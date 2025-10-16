'You don't have to imagine...' - Sunderland post bizarre Roy Keane photo to corroborate training ground story
Ask anybody who with even a passing knowledge of the past 30 years of English football, and they will tell you that former Sunderland boss Roy Keane has fulfilled a lot of different roles during his time in the beautiful game: battling midfield general, no-nonsense dugout prowler, firebrand pundit.
But it would appear that the Irishman also has another, much less talked about string to his bow: part-time goalkeeper - as evidenced by a bizarre photograph posted by the Black Cats’ media team on Wednesday.
Last year, during an appearance on The Overlap podcast, Keane shared a story detailing a training ground gripe with first choice stopper Craig Gordon that ultimately led to the ex-Sunderland boss pocketing a substantial sum of money from his then-Black Cats squad.
What was Roy Keane’s story about his training ground goalkeeping turn at Sunderland?
Fellow pundit Gary Neville brought up the topic, stating: “After Craig Gordon had a poor performance [at Sunderland], Roy lined up eight to nine players to try and beat him from 25-30 yards out. If they scored, he'd give them £1,000, if they missed, they'd give him £100”. The ex-Man United defender added: “He made £800 from the session.”
In response, Keane confirmed the rumour was true and that he had made the bet with his players during a pre-season training camp in Algarve, in Portugal. He explained: “I made £800-£900, but I probably lost the dressing room! We were at pre-season, playing down at the Algarve somewhere, and Craig's in goal – there was a free-kick, about 40 yards out – and he gets beaten. He had a wall out – I said, ‘Why are you having a wall for? He's miles away!’"
“I'm trying to have a bit of banter, a bit of fun – it's pre-season – I said, ‘I'll go in goal tomorrow, lads - if any of you want to take a free-kick against me, go 20 yards out, I'm going to have no wall’, and I said, ‘If any of you score, I'll give you £1,000’. A few missed and gave me £100.”
“So, the next day, it was a warm day, I said, ‘Lads, if any of you want to try it’ - I'm thinking one or two might try it. But eight or nine started walking down, so I get into goal and I had no wall, 20 yards out, so I'm thinking I could be £9,000 down here.
“You're thinking one or two will definitely score if they hit the target, and hit it properly, I won't be able to get near it. I remember the two or three goalkeepers that were together – obviously Craig – they thought I was disrespecting them. It was more the goalkeepers that were annoyed, the players that came thought this is a great laugh, ‘We could be getting £1,000 each tonight’.
“No one scored – I made some decent saves. Well, it was £1,000 for each shot! You can bet your life I was diving around like Peter Shilton! Strangely enough, they were very slow in paying me. This is where I kind of backfired a little bit.
“The next day we had another friendly, I was thinking, 'No one's paid me yet'. It was half-time, the game was 0-0 – [the way] I was hoping it was going, so I'm having a go at the players, I went 'Listen, lads, you need to do better – and I better get my money tonight! You got to pay me that money tonight, I'm telling you'. Eight or nine lads came up to me after the game, I went 'It's about time!'”.
At the time, The Overlap shared the clip alongside the caption: “Imagine Roy as the keeper!”. Now, some 14 months later, Sunderland themselves have moved to corroborate the story with a never-before-seen photo from the training session in question. In response, the club shared a shot of Keane diving to save an effort on goal, gloves and all, alongside the caption: “You don’t need to imagine anymore!”.
