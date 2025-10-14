Sunderland continue to be linked with a move for Bologna star Jhon Lucumí

There is a growing feeling that Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumí may not sign a new contract with current side Bologna, according to reports in the Italian media.

The Colombian was repeatedly linked with the Black Cats over the course of the summer transfer window, but ultimately ended up staying in Serie A after club chiefs refused to sanction his exit.

Since the market closed, Bologna have made clear their intentions to try and persuade Lucumí to stay on their books, with talks over a potential contract extension ongoing. Addressing the situation in a recent interview, Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori said: "We are talking to Lucumí about extending his contract and we would be very happy if he was to stay. Whether he would be happy about that, I don’t know, you’d have to ask him.

“We’ll see him later on and see what he has decided. After having to give up on his Premier League dream in the summer, he got right back on track with great professionalism. I hope we won’t have to do too much on the transfer market in January, considering the squad has so much quality.”

Sartori’s comments echo those of Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci, who recently told a press conference, as quoted by TuttoMercatoWeb: “We’re waiting for a response. We’re happy he’s staying, especially since it wasn’t possible to find a replacement for him at the end of the transfer window. Given his reaction on the pitch, I’d say he’s behaving like a professional and is dedicating himself entirely to Bologna.”

Elsewhere, Italian publication CalcioMercato have claimed that Sunderland’s interest in the player is unlikely to dissipate any time soon, and there is an understanding that the Black Cats could “return to the fray” with a fresh bid in January. The outlet goes on to state that any offer for Lucumí could be worth around £13 million.

And according to a fresh update from Il Resto del Carlino, there are fears that a lack of in-person communication with Lucumí’s representatives could hint that the player has no intention of penning a fresh deal with his current employers.

An excerpt from an article on the South American reads: “The feeling isn't great. If it's true that his agent hasn't yet appeared at Casteldebole and no appointments have been set, Bologna have the feeling that an agent is unlikely to arrive before November-December. There's a high risk that Lucumí’s contract will expire in June, and if that were to happen, Bologna would be forced to sell him at a discounted price.

“It remains to be seen whether offers will arrive in January, and whether Bologna, based on the team's and the player's performance, will decide to part ways with him if a renewal isn't forthcoming. This is the thorniest issue regarding Lucumí’s renewals.”