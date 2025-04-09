Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland midfielder made a cameo appearance against Norwich City on Tuesday

Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée continued his recovery from a hamstring injury on Tuesday evening when he came on for the final 20 minutes of the Black Cats’ 0-0 draw with Norwich City.

The Frenchman sustained a problem during a home defeat at the hands of Hull City back in February, and made his first appearance since that setback during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over West Brom. His introduction at Carrow Road also coincided with an improved spell of pressure from Sunderland, and the hope will be from a Black Cats’ perspective that he can now kick on and show his worth over the remainder of this season’s promotion push.

What can Sunderland fans expect from Enzo Le Fée over the course of the rest of the season?

Speaking on the latest edition of On The Whistle after Sunderland’s trip to Norfolk, The Echo’s SAFC writer James Copley said: “To be honest, when Enzo Le Fée came onto the field in the second half, I actually felt for the first time that there was a possibility that Sunderland could win the game. I thought his quality on the ball, his touches, his turning, his range of passing was superb. I'm reluctant to over-egg Enzo Le Fée but I just think that he's absolutely brilliant.

“I spoke to Alan Browne after the game as well and he basically said to me that there's nobody like Enzo Le Fée at the club or in the Championship. I asked Alan Browne about where Enzo Le Fée ranked in terms of the players he's played with and Alan Browne said he was right up there.

“But what did Le Bris say about him after the game? He said he's still going to manage Enzo Le Fée. He didn't give anything away in terms of Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, but I think he wants to wrap the French midfielder up in cotton wool heading into the play-off campaign.

“Sunderland have five games left so I don't see any reason why they need to throw him in at the deep end. I think it's good, especially with a hamstring injury. We've seen Romain Mundle have a reoccurrence of his injury which is a real shame for Sunderland heading into the play-off campaign. So I don't think they'll want to repeat that with Enzo Le Fée - the same with Dennis Cirkin I can't see - although Enzo Le Fée is obviously back playing - I can't see them rushing him too fast.”

