Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s head coach was asked about Enzo Le Fèe after the game against Norwich City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has urged caution with returning midfielder Enzo Le Fèe.

The Frenchman signed for the club in January on loan from AS Roma and had an instant impact on the wing in the absence of Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson, who were both injured at the time. However, after several strong performances, Le Fèe picked up a hamstring injury and was sidelined for a significant period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Lorient man has now returned to the fold and has recently featured against West Brom and Norwich City off the bench as Sunderland claimed four points from two games and mathematically secured their play-off spot in the Championship.

Le Bris, though, does not want to rush Le Fèe too soon, having just welcomed him back into the fold. Following the Norwich game, Sunderland’s head coach said: "We don't have to rush the process for Enzo. He played a lot of minutes when he came in and it was tough because we didn't have any left wingers.

“He did well but now it is possible to manage his minutes and this is much better for us. At the minute I'm not sure if he'll play on the left again, but at the minute we have the chance to try different things. We have earned the chance to do this because of the season we've had so far. We have five games to manage different options.”

Le Bris offers Jobe Bellingham injury update

Le Bris also said that Jobe Bellingham was left out of Sunderland’s squad at Norwich City as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellingham has a minor ankle injury that required treatment during the first half of the 1-0 win over West Brom at the weekend, and the Black Cats decided not to take any risks at Carrow Road. Le Bris had already been minded to rotate his team significantly, in the end making four changes for the 0-0 draw.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Bellingham looks likely to return at the weekend when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light. Le Bris said after the draw with Norwich City that he is likely to keep rotating over the course of the next few games to guard against any further injuries.

"Jobe is ok,” Le Bris said. “He has a minor ankle injury, nothing serious. It was a good opportunity to give him a rest. We'll need freshness for the end of the season so if it's possible to manage the squad with one game, one game and a half a week for them, it will be better. Leo was OK he has been injured for a while so it was better to play only 70 minutes. He's OK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris reacts to Sunderland securing their play-off place

The draw mathematically secured Sunderland’s play-off place and while Le Bris says it is a great achievement for the club, he added that it was vital the Black Cats kept generating momentum between now and May.

"It's a great achievement," Le Bris said. "It has been a long journey so far with many games to play, and we've played well even if it wasn't always brilliant with the ball. The team spirit was always unbelievable. Like the first half today, even when we were not good with the ball we can feel the energy of the team.

“It's crucial that we keep going now. It was exactly my speech after the international break. Before the Millwall game I told the players that we have to build momentum through April - it's not just the last game or two games before the end. We have to start now. I think we've done this. We're in a really good place and so we also have the opportunity to manage the squad, to give young players minutes and to give some freshness to others."

Your next Sunderland read:Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with standout 8 but lots of 5s in Norwich draw - gallery