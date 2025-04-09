Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Norwich City boss was complimentary about Sunderland after the game at Carrow Road on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup paid Sunderland a huge compliment after the game at Carrow Road in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Sunderland kept their third clean sheet in a row but were held to a draw by Norwich City. The hosts dominated the first half and the Black Cats were lucky to be level at the break but improved considerably over the course of the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point at Carrow Road saw Sunderland’s play-off place now mathematically guaranteed under head coach Régis Le Bris with five games to go after last season’s disappointing 16th-place finish in the Championship. Indeed, after the midweek clash, Thorup paid the Black Cats a nice compliment after the game, stating that the club and team had done well during 2024-25 so far.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“They have been good enough this season and when I've looked at their game they have been able to pick up points when they have not been at their best,” the Norwich City boss said when asked about Sunderland after the game at Carrow Road.

“They have picked up points in games when they've been under pressure, like at West Brom when they still got a win even though it's fair to say West Brom were the team that dominated that game. That shows what this Sunderland team is about. They have done well and absolutely deserve this position they have. And it can inspire us to see where we want to go. We want to be as competitive as they are now next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else did Johannes Hoff Thorup say about Norwich City vs Sunderland?

The Canaries boss added: “I'm pleased with our mentality out there in terms of making it a game where we could dominate, take control and be the ones to try and break down a little bit of a defensive Sunderland side, especially in the first half.

“We did more than enough to score a goal. We allowed them absolutely nothing in the first half. We had several good moments and should have scored. In the second half, we were a little bit too open in some moments and they were on top in the last 15 minutes. Their crosses caused us some problems. Is it a fair result? Probably.

“The amount of situations we got ourselves in in the first half, I'm more than pleased. This is the way we want to play. It's the second home game in a row where we have a clean sheet and don't allow many chances. It was a good performance defensively. That's something we've not been good enough at this season. To get a point without scoring is a positive.”

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with standout 8 but lots of 5s in Norwich draw - gallery