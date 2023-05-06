Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Sunderland ‘interested’ in signing Manchester United youngster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Manchester World, Sunderland are among a clutch of clubs to show interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith this summer. Stoke City and Derby County have also been credited with an interest in signing the midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

Galbraith is expected to leave the Red Devils when his contract expires this summer and the Championship seems like a likely destination for him. However, Newcastle United have also been linked with making a move for the 22-year-old who is currently plying his trade on-loan at Salford City in League Two.

Preston North End’s ‘retro day’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End supporters have been urged to hunt out retro gear ahead of their clash with Sunderland on Monday. Preston have nothing but pride to play for at Deepdale and the club have urged supporters to wear retro gear to help raise funds for the Preston North End Community and Education Trust. Preston fans will also take part in a pre-match flag display.

The Black Cats, who will be backed by a sold-out away end in Lancashire, know they must defeat Ryan Lowe’s side to have any chance of finishing in a play-off place. They will also be reliant on results involving games between Middlesbrough and Coventry City, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City and West Brom.

Ex-West Brom boss contender for Watford job

Valerien Ismael has emerged as a contender to become Watford’s new manager when Chris Wilder’s short-term contract expires at the end of the season - as reported by The Athletic. Ismael has managed both West Brom and Barnsley during his time in English football, but has been out of work since leaving Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad