The two sides square off in the second tier on Bank Holiday Monday with Sunderland in with a chance of making the play-offs if Tony Mowbray's side wins and results elsewhere go their way.

Preston, however, are now out of the running for a top-six spot after losing 4-1 to Sheffield United on Saturday. After the game, Lowe cast doubt over his future at Deepdale and said he needed time to reflect on what he wants and what the club want to do moving forward.

"The fact of the matter is we're backed, and backed totally by Craig Hemmings and Peter Ridsdale and it's been that way since I walked through the door. It's not about that, it's about ambition.

"I have an ambition and a drive and I want to take the club and the fans on a journey. People have got to follow suit. Whether that's players, the fact of the matter is the players have to realise there are opportunities to keep going and get where you want to get to.

"Like Sheffield United, they've been into the Premier League for a few years and now they're back there. Congratulations to them, I'm made up for them, but I want that. I want that to be us. That's what I need to look at.”

Lowe seemed keen to ensure that there was a plan in place for next season and beyond with more support for his players needed after lengthy injuries to senior professionals forcing Lowe to dip into the youth pool at Preston North End.

He continued: “The lads need help as well. We need another goalscorer, we're relying on young Tom. Tom has been fantastic, he's scored eight goals in the Championship, no one would have given him a chance of scoring eight goals. Liam has come on and scored his second goal for us, which I'm pleased about, he could have had more. We're just lacking a little bit of quality in certain areas and we need to find it to make us better.

“You've got to have a plan and a vision. That's what we need to find. We can't just go 12 by 12 months and expect some miracles to happen. You have to have a plan and a structure and that's what we'll be looking to try and get. It's a big summer but I'll have a couple of days now, I'll debrief and I'll look at myself first and foremost, and my staff, and then I'll move it onto my players. Eventually, we'll get through the games and where we fell short.”

Sunderland are unbeaten in eight games, winning three of their last five as they look towards the final day where they must win and hope results elsewhere fall in their favour if Sunderland want to finish in the play-offs.

