Preston North End v Sunderland: How to watch, early team and injury news

Sunderland fell short on Saturday as they needed to win to re-overtake Millwall in sixth place. The Black Cats drew 2-2 with Watford after Patrick Roberts’ stunning strike in the 96th minute rescued a point on Wearside.

Tony Mowbray has been holding out hope that Dan Ballard may be able to play some part in the final game of the regular season, but remains confident the 23-year-old would be available if his side did make it into the play-offs.

Fortunately, there are no new squad injuries for the Black Cats, however Mowbray himself may be nursing a hamstring injury himself after celebrating Roberts’ stunning late equaliser on Saturday.

Sunderland travel to Preston North End on Monday.

Sunderland are unbeaten in eight games, winning three of their last five as they look towards the final day where they must win and hope results elsewhere fall in their favour if Sunderland want to finish in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Preston are in poor form as of late winning just one of their last five league matches, a team that could have been battling for the play-offs if recent results had gone their way.

When is Preston North End v Sunderland?

The match against Ryan Lowe’s Preston will take place on Monday, 8th May. Kick-off at the Deepdale Stadium is at 3pm.

Is Preston North End v Sunderland on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s Championship clash with Preston has not been confirmed for TV, with broadcasters yet to publish the final schedule. But, supporters abroad will also be able to purchase it to stream via SAFSEE.com

How else can I follow Preston North End v Sunderland?

Supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. The latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points will be brought to you here by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson.

What are the latest betting odds for Preston v Sunderland?

All odds courtesy of Bettingodds.com:

Preston win: 16/5

Draw: 13/5

Sunderland win: 19/20

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Preston North End v Sunderland?