The Black Cats know they have to win at Deepdale to have a chance of finishing in the top six.

Here is what each team needs on what could be a nervy Monday afternoon in the second tier.

5th Coventry – 69 points – GD: +12

Tony Mowbray, Gary Rowett, Mark Robins and Carlos Corberan.

vs Middlesbrough (A)

The Sky Blues just need a point at Middlesbrough to secure their place in the play-offs.

Even if Mark Robins’ side are beaten they would stay in the top six UNLESS both Sunderland and Millwall win – OR just one of them win and West Brom beat Swansea while overturning a five-goal deficit along with Coventry’s result.

6th Millwall – 68 points – GD: +8

vs Blackburn (H)

Millwall also know a win would seal a top-six spot.

A draw would only be good enough if both Sunderland and West Brom fail to win, while a loss would see Blackburn overtake Gary Rowett’s side.

7th Sunderland – 66 points – GD: +10

Tony Mowbray's side must win at Preston to stand a chance of finishing in the top six.

They must then hope either Middlesbrough beat Coventry or Millwall fail to beat Blackburn.

If one of those results goes Sunderland’s way - and Tony Mowbray’s side beat Preston - they will finish in the play-offs UNLESS West Brom beat Swansea by five goals.

8th West Brom – 66 points – GD: +7

vs Swansea (A)

West Brom also know only a win will keep their top-six hopes alive.

They then need to realistically hope Sunderland don’t beat Preston and Millwall don’t beat Blackburn.

As previously mentioned, they could also catch Coventry if the Sky Blues lose at Middlesbrough – but would need a five-goal swing.

9th Blackburn – 66 points – GD: -3

vs Millwall (A)

A Blackburn win at Millwall would move them ahead of the sixth-place Lions.