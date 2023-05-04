News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
29 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
6 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray reveals what Kristjaan Speakman told him about Francesco Farioli rumours

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has moved to reassure Tony Mowbray regarding his future after claims last week that the club were looking to recruit Italian head coach Francesco Farioli this summer.

By Phil Smith
Published 4th May 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read

Farioli, who has been linked with a number of Championship clubs, was said to be of interest to Sunderland but Speakman played down those claims in a brief conversation with Mowbray.

Mowbray could yet lead Sunderland into the play-offs with a win at Preston North End on Monday, which would represent a significant overachievement from the stated aim of consolidating in the second tier this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The head coach had said last week that he was not concerned by the reports, saying that the recent experiences of Spurs and Chelsea had underlined why clubs have to do proper succession planning.

Sunderland boss Tony MowbraySunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Most Popular

Though Mowbray's role in the recruitment process at the club is relatively limited, he is currently involved as the club discuss potential summer targets and also assess any contractual situations that may need addressing.

"Kristjaan did come into my office and have a discussion," Mowbray said on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was hugely played-down, really. I said to you at the time, it's irrelevant to me - it doesn't matter. I wasn't stamping my feet saying 'what is going on?' I understand football clubs so, yeah. It was irrelevant to me.

Read More
Sunderland boss gives an interesting update on the long-term futures of loanees ...

"If I did have a discussion, it was finished in five minutes and brushed under the carpet, and let's see what the summer brings.

"Let's hope the summer is full of mad preparations trying to sign some players for the Premier League. If it's not, we'll be working really hard on recruitment and what we're going to do in certain positions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We're trying to build the club and those discussions will continue, I'm in a meeting this afternoon about recruitment and also about player contracts etc. It never stops.

"It will be a little different for me this summer in terms of its the first time I'm a head coach and not the manager, so other people do the business and I get on with coaching the team."

Mowbray's current contract, signed when he replaced Alex Neil last year, runs until the end of next season.

Related topics:Tony MowbrayKristjaan SpeakmanSunderlandPreston North EndChelsea