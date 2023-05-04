Farioli, who has been linked with a number of Championship clubs, was said to be of interest to Sunderland but Speakman played down those claims in a brief conversation with Mowbray.

Mowbray could yet lead Sunderland into the play-offs with a win at Preston North End on Monday, which would represent a significant overachievement from the stated aim of consolidating in the second tier this season.

The head coach had said last week that he was not concerned by the reports, saying that the recent experiences of Spurs and Chelsea had underlined why clubs have to do proper succession planning.

Though Mowbray's role in the recruitment process at the club is relatively limited, he is currently involved as the club discuss potential summer targets and also assess any contractual situations that may need addressing.

"Kristjaan did come into my office and have a discussion," Mowbray said on Thursday.

"It was hugely played-down, really. I said to you at the time, it's irrelevant to me - it doesn't matter. I wasn't stamping my feet saying 'what is going on?' I understand football clubs so, yeah. It was irrelevant to me.

"If I did have a discussion, it was finished in five minutes and brushed under the carpet, and let's see what the summer brings.

"Let's hope the summer is full of mad preparations trying to sign some players for the Premier League. If it's not, we'll be working really hard on recruitment and what we're going to do in certain positions.

"We're trying to build the club and those discussions will continue, I'm in a meeting this afternoon about recruitment and also about player contracts etc. It never stops.

"It will be a little different for me this summer in terms of its the first time I'm a head coach and not the manager, so other people do the business and I get on with coaching the team."