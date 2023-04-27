Reporter Fabrizio Romano said earlier this week that Farioli, who left Turkish side Alanyaspor earlier this season, was admired by the Black Cats hierarchy.

The Italian, who formerly worked as a coach for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, has been linked with a number of Championship clubs – including this weekend’s opposition Watford.

Mowbray said on Thursday afternoon that he was relaxed about the speculation.

“As you would expect, I got 50 people sending me the same article,” Mowbray said.

"I'm not sure where it comes from. What I do know about professional clubs, and this could be highlighted by a Chelsea or a Tottenham at the moment, if clubs don't have succession plans, maybe they get ridiculed somewhere along the line.

“It didn't really unnerve me. I've been in football a long time and I sit here pretty relaxed about how I managed clubs and teams and what we can do. I haven't really had conversations about that situation but I was made aware of it by a lot of people who do go on social media.

“I don't know the answer, it's not my domain, but it hasn't unnerved me. I'm really energised, I really enjoy working with this team and players. That's why I'd like to finish the season strong and whatever the summer brings, if the club has other ideas, then that's their prerogative, that's fine.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

“I also heard somebody had written somewhere about me thinking of retiring. It makes me laugh. I get up before six o clock every morning and love that drive down the A19 because I know I'm going to work with some amazing young footballers who want to try and get better. And the people I meet from this city have all been really positive. We've had some days where things haven't gone our way but the fans have been really supportive.

“A strange scenario but it's not in my control and I'm not the person you should be asking.

“It's not going to be my decision,” he added.

"I've been asked by others and there's not a lot I can say.

“I really feel and appreciate the warmth I've had from supporters I've met. I don't know what the summer will bring at this moment, the best-case scenario is that we win five games and get into the Premier League and how exciting would that be. Or we finish midtable because we can't get those wins, and we'll wait and see what happens.

“It's been a really enjoyable time for me, you want to manage huge clubs and this is one of those. It's an amazing place to work, to come in every day, and I'm fully energised every single day to come in for the next challenge. Hopefully we win a couple of games and that next challenge is the play-offs.

“I would love to stay, but it's not my decision.”