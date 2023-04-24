Just hours after Tony Mowbray's Sunderland tenure reached arguably a new peak with a superb comeback win at West Brom, respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Francesco Farioli could be in line to replace him this summer.

What this probably reflects above all else is that Sunderland is a very different club these days, both in how it operates and how it is perceived in the wider footballing world.

Since the arrival of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman, Sunderland have invested heavily in data and analytics, building an operation at the Academy of Light that is unrecognisable to what was in place during much of the League One era. The aim is to build an extensive database of potential talent, ensuring they are able to respond to all eventualities, identify opportunities before their rivals and potentially exploit undervalued markets.

After the difficult succession that followed Lee Johnson's departure, the rewards of such an approach were made obvious when Tony Mowbray was quickly identified as the preferred successor to Alex Neil. Mowbray's style and track record had previously identified him as an obvious future candidate, and his extensive Championship experience meant it was a decision that had an added logic this time around.

Farioli has been a free agent since leaving top-tier Turkish side Alanyaspor, and is a talented head coach clearly eager to return to the dugout this summer. The Italian has already been heavily linked with Watford, who will be looking to replace Chris Wilder this summer, as well as a host of other clubs. Sunderland are, at this stage, one of many to have been credited with an interest and that is significant. The 34-year-old is clearly keen on the idea of working in England and so it stands to reason that a number of second-tier clubs will have been made aware of his progress and availability.

Farioli was given his coaching breakthrough by Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who has underlined his status as one of the game's brightest tacticians since succeeding Graham Potter. Farioli favours an aggressively attacking, possession-based approach similar to his mentor and that will make him a potentially exciting prospect for clubs.

Sunderland Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

The point here is that it may well be the case that Sunderland are aware of his progress, just as they would be with any head coach whose style and success marks them out as a potential future fit.

Sunderland will not offer any comment on speculation, but the reality is at this stage there does not seem likely to be a vacancy this summer. Put simply, Mowbray is doing an exceptional job and hitting the key metrics that were set out when he was hired.

He has, as desired, kept the side well clear of any relegation trouble and has emphatically consolidated them as a Championship team. Most significantly, he has done that while taking the playing style to the next level, which was summed up neatly by the beautiful team move that unlocked West Brom and lifted his team to an improbable sixth position in the table.

He has done that while battling a quite ludicrous injury list and while also integrating young players who previously had very limited experience in the senior squad. In navigating a challenging recent fixture list with a solid points haul, he has overseen important development for players such as Pierre Ekwah, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut. The XI he named at the Hawthorns had the youngest average age of any named in the EFL this season.

Whatever happens in the final two games of the season, the head coach has been an excellent appointment who has done the first phase of the job set out for him impressively.

The reality is that he is no different to any of his playing squad, in that his performance will be assessed continuously and the progress of the side reviewed at the end of the season. Just as Sunderland's players are assessed against their competitors for potential improvement, so it most likely is with Mowbray and will continue to be.

Hence why despite some significant step forwards, Johnson was replaced with concerns of the club's short-term goals being realised and amid some discontent with his progress in realising some longer-term goals. It's hard to ascertain why Mowbray would be falling short on either of those fronts.

The head coach himself remains fiercely ambitious, still relishing the challenge of adapting and thriving in the modern game. As he said shortly after taking the Sunderland job, his mind 'still fizzes with ideas'. He still has a year left on his contract and wants to manage in the Premier League again. There is every reason to believe that with another summer of recruitment, fairer luck with injuries and some more depth in key positions (at least one fit striker for a while, at least), he can drive the club forward again.

It's in part a mark of his work, and that of the footballing hierarchy, that Sunderland is now seen not just as a viable but a highly attractive destination for both players and coaches looking to make their mark on the game and reach the Premier League. That is ultimately what this whole project is about, anyway.

