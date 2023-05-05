Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Preston has been selected for TV coverage on Sky Sports.

The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale on Monday, May 8 (3pm kick-off) to stand a chance of finishing in the top six, and then have to hope either Coventry lose at Middlesbrough, or Millwall don’t beat Blackburn.

Millwall vs Blackburn and Swansea vs West Brom (who are behind Sunderland on goal difference) will also both be broadcast live on Sky, with the three televised matches set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Arena.

All channels are available with a Sky Sports subscription, while a Sky Sports day pass can be purchased on Now TV for £9.99.

Surprisingly, Middlesbrough’s match against Coventry hasn’t been selected to be broadcast live on Sky.

Coverage for the Championship matches is set to begin at 2:45pm, ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

