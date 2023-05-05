News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
27 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
1 hour ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
3 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
16 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Sunderland, West Brom and Millwall chosen for TV broadcast as Middlesbrough vs Coventry isn’t included

Sunderland’s Championship match against Preston will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th May 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:28 BST

Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Preston has been selected for TV coverage on Sky Sports.

The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale on Monday, May 8 (3pm kick-off) to stand a chance of finishing in the top six, and then have to hope either Coventry lose at Middlesbrough, or Millwall don’t beat Blackburn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Millwall vs Blackburn and Swansea vs West Brom (who are behind Sunderland on goal difference) will also both be broadcast live on Sky, with the three televised matches set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Arena.

All channels are available with a Sky Sports subscription, while a Sky Sports day pass can be purchased onNow TV for £9.99.

Most Popular

Surprisingly, Middlesbrough’s match against Coventry hasn’t been selected to be broadcast live on Sky.

Coverage for the Championship matches is set to begin at 2:45pm, ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland have sold their full allocation of tickets for the game at Deepdale, with around 6,000 away supporters set to attend.

Related topics:Sport