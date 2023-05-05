News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
17 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
Callum Doyle playing for Coventry City. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)Callum Doyle playing for Coventry City. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Callum Doyle playing for Coventry City. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

How Sunderland's last 9 transfer departures have fared - including Everton and Manchester City men: Gallery

There have been plenty of changes following Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship last year - but what has happened to those who left the club?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th May 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:48 BST

The Black Cats released a handful of players at the end of the 2021/22 campaign,, while others returned to their parent clubs following loan spells on Wearside.

We’ve taken a closer look at the players who have left Sunderland over the last 12 months and what has happened to them since.

Here’s how they’ve fared:

After linking up with former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson at Hibernian, McGeady, 37, has made just nine SPL appearances this season due to multiple injury setbacks. He will be out of contract again this summer.

1. Aiden McGeady (Hibernian)

After linking up with former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson at Hibernian, McGeady, 37, has made just nine SPL appearances this season due to multiple injury setbacks. He will be out of contract again this summer. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
While his last league appearance for Sunderland was all the way back in 2020, the 31-year-old only officially left Wearside last summer following multiple loan spells. Grigg joined former club MK Dons and has scored five goals in 41 League One appearances this season.

2. Will Grigg (MK Dons)

While his last league appearance for Sunderland was all the way back in 2020, the 31-year-old only officially left Wearside last summer following multiple loan spells. Grigg joined former club MK Dons and has scored five goals in 41 League One appearances this season. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Despite suffering a calf injury and missing a few games earlier this year, Burge has been Northampton’s first-choice goalkeeper for most of the season. The 31-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in 36 League Two appearances, while a win over Tranmere on the final day of the season would see The Cobblers promoted.

3. Lee Burge (Northampton)

Despite suffering a calf injury and missing a few games earlier this year, Burge has been Northampton’s first-choice goalkeeper for most of the season. The 31-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in 36 League Two appearances, while a win over Tranmere on the final day of the season would see The Cobblers promoted. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Still only 25, the Kosovan centre-back has made 19 league appearances for Swiss second-tier side FC Vaduz this season, while overcoming some injury setbacks. FC Vaduz sit eighth in the ten-team division.

4. Arbenit Xhemajl (FC Vaduz)

Still only 25, the Kosovan centre-back has made 19 league appearances for Swiss second-tier side FC Vaduz this season, while overcoming some injury setbacks. FC Vaduz sit eighth in the ten-team division. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandEvertonManchester CityBlack Cats