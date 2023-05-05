There have been plenty of changes following Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship last year - but what has happened to those who left the club?
The Black Cats released a handful of players at the end of the 2021/22 campaign,, while others returned to their parent clubs following loan spells on Wearside.
We’ve taken a closer look at the players who have left Sunderland over the last 12 months and what has happened to them since.
Here’s how they’ve fared:
1. Aiden McGeady (Hibernian)
After linking up with former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson at Hibernian, McGeady, 37, has made just nine SPL appearances this season due to multiple injury setbacks. He will be out of contract again this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Will Grigg (MK Dons)
While his last league appearance for Sunderland was all the way back in 2020, the 31-year-old only officially left Wearside last summer following multiple loan spells. Grigg joined former club MK Dons and has scored five goals in 41 League One appearances this season. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Lee Burge (Northampton)
Despite suffering a calf injury and missing a few games earlier this year, Burge has been Northampton’s first-choice goalkeeper for most of the season. The 31-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in 36 League Two appearances, while a win over Tranmere on the final day of the season would see The Cobblers promoted. Photo: Getty Images
4. Arbenit Xhemajl (FC Vaduz)
Still only 25, the Kosovan centre-back has made 19 league appearances for Swiss second-tier side FC Vaduz this season, while overcoming some injury setbacks. FC Vaduz sit eighth in the ten-team division. Photo: Frank Reid