News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
49 minutes ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
13 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
14 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
14 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
16 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Championship news: Middlesbrough boss coy on Chuba Akpom future as Birmingham City man makes transfer plea

Just one game of the regular Championship season is left to play before attention turns towards the play-offs and summer transfer window.

By Joe Buck
Published 6th May 2023, 09:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Championship:

Michael Carrick on Chuba Akpom future

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has put any talk of a contract extension for Championship top-scorer Chuba Akpom on the backburner as Boro concentrate on their upcoming play-off campaign. Akpom has scored 28 goals this season, but Carrick wants all focus on his side’s clash with Coventry City on Monday before they enter the play-offs.

Carrick told Teesside Live: “I don’t want to get into that at this time of year with any player really. We’re nearly there, in terms of the season ending. There isn’t much to say that I haven’t already said on Chuba.

Most Popular

"I think he’s done fantastic, and I think he’s found a good place to play his football, and I think you can see that by his smile and the way in which the goals are going in. You can see how much he’s enjoying himself, which is fantastic to see.”

Sunderland must beat Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday afternoon and hope either Blackburn Rovers or Boro can do them a favour in their respective games against Millwall and Coventry City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Ruddy makes transfer plea

John Ruddy has called on Birmingham City’s owners to ensure the Blues’ squad is strengthened ahead of next season. An exodus at St Andrew’s is expected this summer and the goalkeeper, who was linked with a move to Sunderland last summer, hopes the club can strengthen when the transfer window opens.

Ruddy told Birmingham Live: “It’s no secret that the group is going to be decimated to a certain extent in the summer. That is for the powers that be above us to make sure the recruitment is right and the players they are bringing in are right to match this group and better it in areas as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone has progressed but you have to build in the right ways and make sure that the season that follows one like this, where we have been successful in terms of what we’ve achieved, is then built on.”

Related topics:Sunderland