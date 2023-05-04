Five teams can still finish in the top six, but who are the favourites to do so and who is most likely to be promoted?

Bank Holiday Monday sees the close of the EFL Championship season as Sunderland, Coventry, Millwall, West Brom and Blackburn all have some possibility of finishing within the play-off places.

Coventry and Millwall are currently in prime position to finish in the final two spots inside the top six, which relies on both clubs winning their games on Monday.

Coventry travel to Teesside for a tough test against fourth-placed Middlesbrough, while Millwall face play-off rivals Blackburn at The Den. The Black Cats travel to the Deepdale Stadium to face Preston, while West Brom faces Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

The question stands who are the favourites to finish in the play-offs? All odds courtesy of oddschecker.com.

Coventry City: 1/7

Millwall: 4/7

Sunderland: 2/1

West Brom: 5/1

Blackburn: 9/1

The EFL confirmed the play-off semi-final first legs will take place on Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th, with the second legs taking place on Tuesday, May 16th and Wednesday, May 17th.

The EFL have confirmed that the final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, May 27th, with a 16:45 kick-off time.

So who is the favourite to get promoted to the Premier League? All odds courtesy of bettingodds.com

Middlesbrough: 7/4

Luton: 5/2

Coventry: 5/1

Millwall: 7/1

Sunderland: 16/1

West Brom: 20/1

Blackburn: 50/1