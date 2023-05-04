It isn’t long until the transfer window opens for clubs across Europe with the likes of Sunderland already drawing up plans.

The Black Cats have performed well in the transfer market under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

However, Sunderland will certainly be looking to strengthen in the summer once again with attackers and strikers high on the agenda after the club’s lack of out-and-out striking options due to the injury to Ross Stewart and the recall of Ellis Simms to Everton in January.

Here, we take a look at 16 attackers and strikers currently playing in the Championship who will see their contracts expire this summer as it stands.

Let us know on The Echo’s social media channels if you’d like to see Sunderland sign any of these players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

1 . Ashley Barnes Ashley Barnes is set to leave Burnley after winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. Barnes has netted five times in the Championship so far this season. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

2 . Chuba Akpom The Middlesbrough striker has enjoyed a stellar season netting 28 times in the league. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Chris Willock The former Arsenal winger has netted seven times so far this season in a poor QPR team. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4 . Chiedozie Ogbene The Republic of Ireland international winger has scored eight times in the Championship for Rotherham United. Photo: Oisin Keniry Photo Sales