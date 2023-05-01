News you can trust since 1873
What Sunderland need to finish in the Championship play-offs after Blackburn’s result against Luton Town

Sunderland remain 7th in the table ahead of the final day of the Championship season following Blackburn’s 1-1 draw against Luton.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st May 2023, 19:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 19:37 BST

Carlton Morris had put the Hatters ahead at Ewood Park, before Blackburn defender Hayden Carter rescued a point for the hosts four minutes from time.

Despite the late equaliser, Blackburn remain 9th, behind Sunderland on goal difference, and will have to win at Millwall to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs.

As for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray’s side have to beat Preston at Deepdale and hope one of the teams directly above them drops points to climb back into the top six.

If the Black Cats can claim all three points, they would move back into the play-off places if sixth-place Millwall don’t beat Blackburn.

Sunderland could also still catch fifth-place Coventry on goal difference if the Sky Blues lose at Middlesbrough.

West Brom also remain in the play-off race, level on points with Sunderland but with an inferior goal difference.

Blackburn Rovers drew 1-1 against Luton on Monday. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)Blackburn Rovers drew 1-1 against Luton on Monday. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
