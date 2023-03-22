Carrick being assisted by coaches Jonathan Woodgate, Aaron Danks, and Grant Leadbitter, formerly of Sunderland and Middlesbrough, alongside goalkeeper coach Alan Fettis.

Leadbitter rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light before making his first-team debut making 123 appearances for his boyhood club before moving on to Ipswich Town and then Middlesbrough, where he made 244 appearances before re-joining Sunderland for three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Middlesbrough Head Coach Michael Carrick reacts on the sidelines during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Coaching-wise, there is Woody, Aaron, Grant and Fetts - Fetts who I know from United, of course. I played against Grant many times as well. Then I knew Woody and Danksy. We’re all different personalities and therefore sometimes see games a little but differently,” Carrick said.

"There is such a fine balance when you’re bringing together people who see the game a little differently. I think we can all watch a game or look at even just a 30-second clip and all see something totally different. And that gives us a really good balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s never a case of colliding, it just kind of fits. We trust our eyes and we all have a great work ethic in terms of wanting to be better. As a dynamic and blend of coaching staff, I couldn’t ask for anything more. I’m delighted with it."

Carrick’s Middlesbrough are currently chasing down Sheffield United, who currently occupy second place in the Championship and one of two automatic promotion spots. The Blades are three points ahead of Boro but do have a game in hand over the Teessiders as the two clubs enter the final throws of the season.

Carrick, formerly a player for West Ham, Tottenham, Manchester United and England, took over as Middlesbrough boss last October following the sacking of former Blade Chris Wilder.

"I 100% trust all of them and completely understand that it’s not a case of me trying to do everything for myself," Carrick continued regarding his coaching staff. "I’ve got big belief and trust in them, so when they do say something or suggest something, I always take it on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want them to do that as well. I don’t want them to be there just agreeing with everything I say because it’s pointless them being there for that. Going back to why it’s a good dynamic, it’s because they sometimes see things differently and they have different ideas, which I really trust from all of them.