After retiring, Leadbitter joined Middlesbrough's academy as Individual Development coach, while he has also been helping with the first team this season.

Middlesbrough transfer chief Kieran Scott spoke about Leadbitter’s impact at a recent fan meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a recent Middlesbrough Supporters Forum, Scott said: "Grant is getting his coaching in with the Academy and working in there and supporting the first team. He is getting the best of both worlds.

Grant Leadbitter. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

"The club think really highly of him, he knows what it takes to play for the club, and we want people like that around

“He came up and helped with Leo and Tinks and has stayed put as they have liked what they have seen from him. He tells you straight if he is not happy with something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need these types of people around the club.”

The role sees Leadbitter work with players right across the age groups at the club where he made 230 appearances and where he is still revered for his role in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leadbitter completed his UEFA A licence last year as he worked closely with Middlesbrough, and has now made that move permanent.