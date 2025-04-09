Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were without Jobe Bellingham and Dennis Cirkin against Norwich City in midweek

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Never take anything for granted when it comes to Regis Le Bris’ team sheet. The Sunderland head coach rang the changes against Norwich City on Tuesday evening, but perhaps the most eye-catching alteration of all involved teenage midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

In a somewhat unexpected development, the England youth international was absent from the Frenchman’s match day squad for the midweek trip to Carrow Road, with veteran campaigner Alan Browne replacing him in the engine room alongside Dan Neil and Chris Rigg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But even without Bellingham, Sunderland were able to do enough to secure a point that ensures their place in this season’s Championship play-offs - and now the question that many will be asking is whether or not the midfielder has a realistic chance of featuring in the Black Cats’ push for promotion. Well, rest assured, the news on Bellingham is largely positive.

What has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s absence from Sunderland’s draw with Norwich City?

Speaking during the latest edition of On The Whistle, The Echo’s Sunderland writer James Copley said: “A lot of people have asked about Jobe Bellingham and why he was rested. It is precautionary. Regis Le Bris, after the game, confirmed that he did have a little bit of an injury issue - otherwise, he may well have been involved. He did drop completely out of the squad.

“Now, it sounds from Regis Le Bris like Jobe Bellingham is going to be back to play Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. But, to be honest, with Sunderland's play-off spot pretty much secured coming into that Norwich game, the decision was made just to rest Jobe Bellingham.

“Regis Le Bris said after the game that he was perhaps due a rest. If you think of the amount of football Jobe Bellingham has played this season, I think it was probably time. So, that doesn't seem like one to worry about currently. Hopefully, Jobe Bellingham will be back for the Swansea City game and Sunderland's play-off run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James also addressed the ongoing absence of full-back Dennis Cirkin, adding: “The last update we got from Regis Le Bris was about two or three weeks more for Dennis Cirkin. That was perhaps a week ago, so you're now looking at the two-week mark. I'm sure he'll get asked about that during his press conference in the week, but I suspect Sunderland won't go about rushing Dennis Cirkin back.

“Alan Browne's come over to right-back, Trai Hume has gone to left-back - they've swapped that around in recent games. Leo Hjelde is now back as well and playing well. They'll start to get a little bit of momentum. They've had a few hairy moments against Norwich City, I think it's fair to say. But overall, positive to have Leo Hjelde back. So, I don't think that they will rush Dennis Cirkin.”

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with standout 8 but lots of 5s in Norwich draw - gallery