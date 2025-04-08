Sunderland duo included in Championship team of the week after West Brom win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland beat West Brom 1-0 on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland defenders Trai Hume and Chris Mepham have both been included in the Championship’s Team of the Week following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over West Brom.

The Black Cats secured a second consecutive victory since the international break at The Hawthorns, with Hume scoring the decisive winning goal for a second week running following his strike against Millwall seven days earlier. Meanwhile, for his part, Mepham played in an instrumental role in Sunderland’s clean sheet against the Baggies, putting in a towering display at the heart of defence as Tony Mowbray’s men registered 21 shots to no avail.

What has been said about Trai Hume’s performance against West Brom?

As a consequence of their impressive outings, both Hume and Mepham have been included in Whoscored’s weekly XI for the second tier, with the stats database saying of the former’s showing: “Despite operating at left-back, right-back-by-trade Trai Hume shone as Sunderland earned a 1-0 win over play-off hopefuls West Brom on Saturday. Hume scored his third league goal of the season with one of two shots, and made nine clearances and six tackles to land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.53.”

Speaking after Hume’s match-winning turn against Millwall last weekend, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris was quick to hail the Northern Ireland international - who has been struggling with a niggling hip injury of late.

He said: “He [Hume] didn't train a lot this week, only part of the session yesterday. He's a warrior. He's a very strong character. He always wants to play. These kinds of players are very important because they are always consistent and good from a football perspective. But his mindset is very strong and he shows the importance of consistency. Even with the pain and a small injury, he can play and he's well-connected with the team.”

Who else is in Whoscored’s Championship Team of the Week?

Elsewhere, the remainder of Whoscored’s XI is made up of, among others, Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, QPR defender Jimmy Dunne, and Swansea City talent Ben Cabango. In midfield, former Sunderland academy graduate George Honeyman - now on the books at Millwall - is given a nod alongside Plymouth Argyle star Adam Randell, Middlesbrough favourite Aiden Morris, and Burnley winger Jaiden Anthony, who scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Coventry City at the weekend. Up front, Boro striker Tommy Conway is included following his stunning opening goal against Blackburn Rovers on Friday night, as is Millwall forward Mihailo Ivanovic, who notched a brace in a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth.