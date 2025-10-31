Régis Le Bris names the two Sunderland players back in contention to face Everton

Sunderland return to Premier League action when they face Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Omar Alderete and Simon Adingra are in conention to return to the matchday squad when Sunderland face Everton this weekend.

Alderete was absent for the first time this season at Stamford Bridge having suffered a concussion in the 2-0 win over Wolves a week previous, while Adingra was left out as a precaution having experienced some muscle tightness in the build up to the game.

Both have trained in the build up to Everton’s visit, however, and should retake their places in the squad.

“He’s getting better, trained normally with the squad this morning, he’s on the way,” Le Bris said of Alderete.

“He is still a doubt for Everton because he is in the concussion protocols, but we hope that he will be out of them tomorrow [on Saturday]. Simon Adingra missed the Chelsea game because he had a small hamstring injury, but it was not serious. He missed one weekend but he is available.”

Le Bris also revealed that Dan Neil has been recovering from a minor concussion suffered in training, but that he is expected to be available to face Everton on Monday night.

Luke O’Nien steps up comeback in U21s midweek clash

Régis Le Bris has underlined Luke O'Nien's importance to Sunderland's success as the defender waits for his first taste of Premier League action.

O'Nien has been an unused substitute in recent weeks having returned to full training following the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the opening stages of the play-off final win over Sheffield United. The defender has been working hard to build his match fitness in recent weeks, featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Livingston during the last international break and playing the full game as Sunderland U21s drew 2-2 with Anderlecht on Wednesday night.

Competition for places in defensive positions is fierce on Wearside this season and Le Bris admits he doesn't know how big a role the 30-year-old will have on the pitch. What remains clear is his importance to Sunderland's project over all.

“At the minute, we don't know," Le Bris admitted.

"But what we know is that we need a full group with a positive energy and everyone knowing his own role. Even if you don't play, you are important for the squad with positive vibes, the way you train every day, the standards you are setting with this idea to get better every day.

“So, Luke is like that, he's really positive. After that, he's versatile. He can play as a centre-back, he can play as a full-back, right, left. So, he has the potential to help the squad.”

On O’Nien’s journey to the Premier League, Le Bris said: “He’s a really good example of what we want to build as a club. We want to learn. You have your own skills, journey, background - but his mentality is absolutely fantastic. He wants to learn every day, connect with his team mates, he knows that there needs to be a strong collective for him to be a good player. He shows a willingness to learn every day and this is a good example for us.”

